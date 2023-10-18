New Orleans Saints Week 7 injury report: Latest on Derek Carr, Jamaal Williams, Chris Olave and more

The New Orleans Saints are still in the hunt for this season’s NFC South title. At 3-3, they are at the thick of things against the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Therefore, every game counts going forward, including their Week 7 Thursday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars will be a tough match because they are on a three-game winning streak, including two victories in London. But while the Saints will enjoy home-field advantage, they are in danger of playing with a depleted roster because of their huge injury report.

New Orleans Saints Week 7 injury report

According to Pro Football Network writer Adam Caplan’s tweet, the New Orleans Saints have 13 players in their Week 7 injury report. The most notable is quarterback Derek Carr, who is dealing with injuries to his right shoulder and chest.

Wide receiver Chris Olave has a toe injury, running back Jamaal Williams has hamstring issues and tight end Juwan Johnson is nursing a calf injury.

Meanwhile, their offensive line is riddled with injuries leading into their Thursday Night Football game. Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat has a groin injury, while tackle Landon Young is hampered by a hip injury. James Hurst has a hurt ankle, while Ryan Ramczyk is under concussion protocol.

On defense, All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan was limited during the New Orleans Saints Monday and Tuesday practices due to a back injury. All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu was also a limited participant during both practices because of a foot injury.

Linebacker Demario Davis’ knee injury forced him to skip both practices for Week 7. The same goes for safety J.T. Gray, who has issues with his hamstring. His fellow safety, Lonnie Johnson, has the same injury but practiced in a limited way.

Derek Carr injury update

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr

It’s the fourth straight week that Derek Carr appeared in the New Orleans Saints injury report. But after being a limited participant last Monday, he was upgraded to full participation on Tuesday. That’s a positive development toward his availability for Thursday.

Carr suffered an AC joint sprain on his throwing shoulder in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. But despite that problem, he hasn’t missed a game this season. He has played well in the Saints’ last two games, starting with his 183-yard, two-touchdown performance in their shutout victory over the New England Patriots.

A week later, he completed 32 passes for 353 yards, a touchdown, and an interception versus the Houston Texans. He only has three interceptions through three games, which is an improvement, considering he had 14 for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

Having another full participation during their Wednesday practice will boost Carr’s playing chances on Thursday. However, he will face a Jaguars team tied for second in interceptions with eight.

Jamaal Williams injury update

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams

The New Orleans Saints have designated running back Jamaal Williams to return from injured reserve after dealing with hamstring issues. While the team has 21 days to elevate him to the active roster, he was listed as a limited participant during their Monday and Tuesday practices.

His status during Wednesday practices will determine if he will be active for Thursday against the Jaguars. Williams’ return gives the Saints an explosive backfield with him and Alvin Kamara. He played in two games while Kamara was suspended, finishing with 27 carries for 74 yards.

His ability to put points on the board, as proven by his 17 touchdowns last season, will benefit the Saints’ playoff push.

Chris Olave injury update

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave

The wide receiver appeared on the New Orleans Saints injury report for the second straight week due to a toe injury.

However, he has persevered through the condition by playing in every Saints game this season. But his condition may have hampered his performances in Weeks 4 and 5 when he had a combined three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown.

While still dealing with a toe problem, Olave bounced back in Week 6, finishing with seven receptions for 96 yards. This week, he was a limited participant during Monday and Tuesday practices.

Knowing that he’s practicing means he will likely play against the Jaguars. He could have another huge game, given that the Jaguars give up the second-most passing yards per game (270.3) this season.

Juwan Johnson injury update

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson continues to be sidelined by the calf injury he suffered before their Week 4 game. He has missed three games since and will likely miss a fourth game because he hasn’t practiced for Week 7.

After signing him to a two-year, $12 million contract this offseason, Johnson has seven receptions for 61 yards in three games. Every game he misses makes it more challenging for him to match his numbers from last season (42 receptions, 508 yards, seven touchdowns).