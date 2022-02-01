New Raiders HC Josh McDaniels has an honest opinion on why things didn't work out at Denver

The Las Vegas Raiders officially announced on Monday that they had hired Josh McDaniels as their next head coach. This now answers the long awaited question of whether he would ever return to head coaching after a short and nearly disastrous tenure with the Denver Broncos.

McDaniels returned to the New England Patriots as offensive coordinator after that debacle and now feels that he is more prepared to take on the role as head coach.

After being officially announced by the Las Vegas Raiders, he spoke to reporters and addressed his time in Denver and what he has learned over the years:

“When I went to Denver, I knew a little bit of football. I didn’t really know people and how important that aspect of this process, and maintaining the culture and building the team was. And I failed, and I didn’t succeed at it. Looking at that experience has been one of the best things in my life in terms of my overall growth as a person, as a coach. What do I need to do different, how do I need to handle my role, if I have another opportunity, and do better at it? I feel like that’s really an area that I’ve tried to grow in.”-Josh McDaniels

The new head coach was honest with the mistakes he has made in the past. He acknowledged his failures and said that at the time, he didn't know how to manage people or maintain a culture within the organization.

He said his experience with the Denver Broncos allowed him to grow to now become ready to handle everything a head coaching role requires.

While he is well-known for offensive game plans, he will now be in charge of the entire team and coaching staff, something he says he is now more than ready for.

Will HC Josh McDaniels be able to turn things around in Las Vegas?

The Las Vegas Raiders may have finished the season with a 10-7 record and made the playoffs, but overall their season was tumultuous. While many fans and even Raiders players believed interim head coach Rich Bisaccia should have been hired permanently, it appears Raiders owner Mark Davis is looking for a fresh start and even a change of culture within the organization.

McDaniels said after being hired that he has learned how to communicate with the entire staff and team and that is exactly what the Raiders need at this point.

He comes from the Bill Belichick coaching tree. While their coaches haven't had the most success with other NFL coaching jobs, the staff is well-trained by the future Hall of Fame coach in New England.

If McDaniels can get the Raiders players to totally invest in a new culture, then the team can look to advance further than the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

