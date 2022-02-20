New Super Bowl halftime show sponsor will have to cough up a whopping $50 million for plug

It looks like the NFL is looking for a new sponsor for their Super Bowl halftime show. Reports are that Pepsi, which has been sponsoring the Super Bowl Halftime Show for years, is now backing out.

Pepsi still plans to be a part of the NFL, but it will no longer lend its name to the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Now, the NFL is saying that the next sponsor of their SB Halftime Show will have to cough up $50 million dollars. That's a lot of money, but it may be worth it for all the publicity the company involved will receive.

There are also reports that the NFL wants to expand its coverage of the halftime show by doing something like a behind-the-scenes documentary with the artists involved and what it takes to put a show like this together.

The halftime show last week featured legendary entertainers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

There are plenty of companies already lining up to take Pepsi's place like Amazon and Verizon. It won't take the NFL long to find a sponsor for halftime and the NFL can pretty much pick and choose who they want to be involved with.

Pepsi may have backed out of the halftime show because they don't have the same media digital imprint as companies such as Amazon and Verizon. There's also the fact that the advertising space does not come at an inexpensive cost to the company.

Since Pepsi has backed out, another company who may step in is rival Coca-Cola. Although Pepsi is the official soft drink of the NFL, Coke is being served by 14 NFL teams.

A halftime show sponsored by Coca-Cola might just be their ticket and a step closer to perhaps becoming the league's official soft drink.

That would be a major coup for the company. Another company that could look into sponsoring the halftime show would be AT&T.

The conglomerate already sponsors halftime reports on some networks that feature NFL games, so it might be logical that they take over the halftime festivities for the big game as well.

Like Amazon and Verizon, AT&T also has a digital media blueprint to put together a more spectacular show.

Whoever decides to take over for Pepsi will have to pay to play, but it might be worth it for all the publicity that one company will receive, especially if they put on a great show.

