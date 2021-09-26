New York Giants vs Atlanta Falcons - Predictions, Odds, Picks - September 26, 2021 | NFL 2021-22 season

There will be one less winless team in the NFL after the New York Giants face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Giants have gone against two of the best defenses in the league and lost, even though they put on a show against the Washington Football Team in Week 2.

The Falcons have suffered blowout losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams desperately need a win in this game.

When QB Daniel Jones is the team's leading rusher in both games, then you know the New York Giants have an issue.

RB Saquon Barkley has been limited with his carries as he comes off knee surgery.

The most important takeaway thus far is that Daniel Jones has not thrown an INT this season, even though he's lost a fumble already. The Giants have been underperforming in many areas this season, including WR.

The Atlanta Falcons' secondary is a huge weakness, allowing 8 passing TDs through two games. QB Matt Ryan hasn't played as well as many people anticipated with three INTs against the Buccaneers.

TE Kyle Pitts has had a slow start to the season, but his 73 yards in Week 2 may mark the beginning of him being a legit threat for Ryan.

Fixture - Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants | Week 3 of 2021 NFL season

Date & Time - Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Venue - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

The New York Giants are favored by 3 points over the Atlanta Falcons. The over/under is set at 47.5 points and the money line is -144 for the Giants and +124 for the Falcons.

The New York Giants will be without LB Cam Brown (hamstring) for the second straight game. Nate Ebner (quad), TE Evan Engram (calf) and WR Kenny Golladay (hip) are listed as questionable. Engram has the potential to play, but it's not guaranteed. RB Saquon Barkley and WR Kadarius Toney seem to be 100% for Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons have three major players out for the game: CB AJ Terrell (concussion), WR Frank Darby (calf) and WR Russell Gage (ankle). The Falcons will be without their top CB and second-best WR behind Calvin Ridley, which takes a huge toll on both sides of the ball.

The Atlanta Falcons lead their series with the New York Giants, 13-12. The Falcons have won their last two meetings but lost their biggest matchup with the Giants in the 2011 NFC Wild Card game 24-2.

With so many injuries hampering the Atlanta Falcons, it seems unlikely they will be able to keep the game competitive. RB Saquon Barkley could see a bit more action in hopes New York can get their first win of the season.

Kyle Pitts would have to have an excellent performance to give Atlanta a chance to win.

The New York Giants will win with a strong performance from quarterback Daniel Jones. I predict Jones will throw for two touchdowns and rush for a third in a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

