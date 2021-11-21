New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 21, 2021 |NFL Week 11

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are both at the bottom of the NFL barrel with seven losses each. The Dolphins are on a two-game win streak that includes beating the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The Jets have lost their last two games and were outscored 90-47. They occupy the bottom half of the AFC East, but one could close the gap with a win.

The Jets are rotating through a series of quarterbacks lately, with Joe Flacco being their third starter of the season. Zach Wilson has been recovering from an injury and Mike White went from hero to zero in a matter of one week. The future is promising for the team, though, with Elijah Moore and Michael Carter, but 2021 is a lost cause.

The Dolphins looked like a total mess at the start of the season with the team rumored to be after Deshaun Watson. Tua Tagovailoa decided to play very well leading up to the trade deadline and Miami decided Watson wasn't worth the risk. Following their win over the Ravens last week, their defense has great potential and the offense has its moments.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Match Details

Date: November 21, 2021

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Time: 1:00 pm EST

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Betting Odds

Spread

New York Jets: +3.5 (-108)

Miami Dolphins: -3.5 (112)

MoneyLine

New York Jets: +160

Miami Dolphins: -190

Total

Over 44.5: -110

Under 44.5: -110

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Betting Picks

The Miami Dolphins are hitting the right time in their schedule to gain some traction in the wildcard race. Their offense can score enough points over tough defenses and their defense can stuff the run very well, which will put the Jets in a tough spot. Their rookie running back Michael Carter is going to be a workhorse this week, but Miami could keep him contained enough for Joe Flacco to make a few key mistakes. Take the under and for the Dolphins to easily cover the spread and win.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Key Injuries

New York Jets

Quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) is doubtful for Week 11, allowing Joe Flacco to start. Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe) and defensive lineman Nathan Shephard (knee) are both questionable to be active. Defensive lineman Shaq Lawson did not practice on Friday, but was out for rest and not an injury.

Rich Cimini @RichCimini BREAKING: In a surprise, the Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco vs Miami, source tells ESPN. Zach Wilson still not 100%. Flacco’s experience likely a big factor in the decision, facing blitz-heavy D. #Jets BREAKING: In a surprise, the Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco vs Miami, source tells ESPN. Zach Wilson still not 100%. Flacco’s experience likely a big factor in the decision, facing blitz-heavy D. #Jets

Miami Dolphins

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (quad) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back) are the only two players listed as questionable for Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (finger), Jacoby Brissett (knee), and linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) are key players on the injury report who have fully practiced this week and should be available.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Head-to-Head

The series between the Jets and Dolphins is tied at 55-55-1, dating back to 1966. The Dolphins have won the last two meetings, sweeping the Jets in 2020. Their only high-profile game was the 1982 AFC Championship game, with Miami winning 14-0.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins Prediction

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Miami Dolphins have had great highs and lows this season, but the Jets are too chaotic to be taken as a serious team in this game. Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start, but has a group of starters consisting of Jaylen Waddle, Mack Hollins and Albert Wilson. Myles Gaskin should help pick up the slack and the defense is expected to continue its success. Joe Flacco could keep it close, but Miami is the better team here.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar