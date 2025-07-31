  • home icon
  1 month after Jalen Ramsey trade, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin drops clear verdict on star CB's impact

1 month after Jalen Ramsey trade, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin drops clear verdict on star CB's impact

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 31, 2025
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Jalen Ramsey spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. However, last month, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers made an interesting trade for the 7x Pro Bowl cornerback. They acquired him, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick while trading away safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to the Dolphins.

On Wednesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. He was asked to share his true feelings about Jalen Ramsey and what the expectations are from him as a part of the team's defense.

"There's no question man," Tomlin said. "He brings a demeanor man that's contagious. His versatility, obviously, as you guys have seen today, but his attitude .... his professionalism, like this guy is impressive in the classroom as he is on the grass. I've been blown away by his approach to the business."
The Jacksonville Jaguars had acquired Jalen Ramsey in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. He was then traded to the Rams in October 2019 and spent four seasons with them. The cornerback was a part of the Rams roster when they won Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals in 2021.

After joining the Dolphins in 2023, Ramsey played in 27 games for the team in two years. He recorded 82 tackles, 1.0 sacks, six tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. Last season, the Dolphins finished with an 8-9 record and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Steelers star T.J. Watt has high praise for Jalen Ramsey ahead of his debut with the team

7x Pro Bowler T.J. Watt had a huge offseason as he finalized a new deal with the Steelers. The linebacker agreed to a three-year deal worth $123 million. On Wednesday, Watt made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

He, too, shared his feelings about Jalen Ramsey joining the Steelers. Watt praised him for his skills as a cornerback.

"I mean, he's the Swiss army knife of our defense right now," Watt said. "You're going to see him play in every position. You're going to see him play a man. And any time those guys lock down just for an extra half of a second, we love it because it allows us to get to the quarterback."
The Steelers also signed Darius Slay after his release from the Eagles for more options on the CB depth chart. They bolstered the offense by acquiring 4x NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers as the QB1 while also signing WR DK Metcalf to a four-year deal worth $132 million.

