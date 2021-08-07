2021 NFL preseason: Philadelphia Eagles predictions and match preview

The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory in 2018 seems a long time ago.

Carson Wentz, who was supposed to be their franchise quarterback, has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Doug Pedersen was fired on the back of a catastrophic run last season when they went 4-11-1.

Something had to change. Deals were made. Goodbyes were said. Philadelphia Eagles fans will hope for some much-needed improvement this season. New head coach Nick Sirianni has his work cut out with a squad that is still not the strongest in their division, never mind the league.

What can we expect from the Philadelphia Eagles' offense?

As it stands, Jalen Hurts will lead the offense as the starting quarterback, persistent rumors of a trade for Deshaun Watson notwithstanding. Veteran Joe Flacco should prove an able deputy and help Hurts improve his game.

Joe Flacco joining Eagles to "help" Jalen Hurts but also "prove" he can still play: "I'm going to do my part, and we're going to win a lot of football games"https://t.co/y1TwZNHjuA pic.twitter.com/iRpQLGiqy3 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 25, 2021

Another area of the offense that needed immediate fixing was the receiver corps. The Philadelphia Eagles accumulated a paltry 2,082 receiving yards last year, the third lowest in the league. Alabama Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, who was picked in the first round, should help address this issue immediately.

Dallas Goedert will look to cement the tight end spot as Zach Ertz looks set to move. Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell will all add different dimensions to the offense, running from the back.

What to expect from the Philadelphia Eagles' defense

The Philadelphia Eagles finished last season as the 19th-ranked defense. They were particularly exposed against running plays, allowing 125.8 yards per game.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is the star of the defensive unit and much will depend on him continuing his fine form from previous seasons. Brandon Graham should complement him at defensive end and shut down running options. However, the depth of the defense remains weak and may prove to be the team's Achilles heel.

What to look for during the Philadelphia Eagles' preseason

Look out for Jalen Reagor, a punt returner who was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft as wide receiver. The rest of the special teams unit lacks consistency.

On offense, if Hurts does not have a big passing season, a lot will fall on the shoulders of Miles Sanders to keep the scoreboard moving. DeVonta Smith is another one to watch, but he may be hampered by the general weakness of the offensive unit.

Philadelphia Eagles preseason prediction

The Philadelphia Eagles welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Lincoln Financial Field on August 12 before playing the New England Patriots on the same ground a week later.

They will look to fine-tune their schemes against these teams, both of whom are expected to emerge winners. However, they will hope to defeat the New York Jets on the road on August 27 in their final pre-season game to carry some momentum into the season.

