NFL Trade Rumors: Why the Philadelphia Eagles should stay away from a Deshaun Watson deal

Every offseason there are a couple of trade rumors that set everyone abuzz with anticipation. Deshaun Watson to Philadelphia Eagles is one such case.

Source: Talks are heating up between #Eagles and #Texans on a Deshaun Watson trade. Still some hurdles to get over. But both sides attempting to come to an agreement. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) August 5, 2021

There are those that believe this could be a great deal. Others may tend to disagree, such as yours truly. Here's a look at why this deal is bad for Philadelphia.

The on-field case against Deshaun Watson

The Philadelphia Eagles have a young starter in place, if only they care to look. Jalen Hurts is a legitimate potential franchise quarterback if given the chance.

If he performs well this season, the Philadelphia Eagles will have the opportunity in the next NFL Draft to give him all the offensive weapons he needs. They will potentially have up to three first-round picks. They can always dip into free agency for more.

Another possibility is that Jalen Hurts bombs. With that in mind, the Philadelphia Eagles could use one of their draft picks on a new franchise quarterback. Or they can go for another elite quarterback in free agency and use the picks to build a team that can challenge for the Lombardi Trophy instantly.

A future hall-of-famer like Aaron Rodgers may yet be available next year.

The off-field case against Deshaun Watson

The case against Deshaun Watson off the field is even more damning. As it stands, 22 women have accused him of sexual misconduct. Investigations are still ongoing. The NFL has made it clear that it will take action against Deshaun Watson during the middle of the season, if the situation so arises.

Bringing on a player with so much baggage is just not worth it in this situation. The Philadelphia Eagles, whether they like it or not, are a brand. Hankering after a player with credible sexual misconduct allegations only diminishes them. They should be looking at distancing themselves as others have done.

It is also not clear what the punishment for the player might be if he is found guilty.

Right now all the cases are civil lawsuits, and the NFL is not privy to the larger investigation. Any sanctions from the league will take place after the investigations are complete. The NFL may choose to suspend the player. Law enforcement authorities might even recommend jail time.

Trading for Deshaun Watson at such a moment seems foolhardy in the extreme.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha