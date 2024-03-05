2024 NFL Combine notes: 8 offensive linemen who stood out ft. Roger Rosengarten

The final day of on-field workouts are completed, and so ends the 2024 NFL Combine. The offensive linemen tested Sunday in front of a scant crowd of next-level decision makers, who saw several outstanding performances. Here, later than usual, is a review of the final workouts from the combine.

2024 NFL Combine: 8 offensive linemen who impressed

1] Roger Rosengarten, T, Washington

Rosengarten was insanely athletic during his combine workout, posting numbers much better than expected. His 40 timed 4.92 seconds with a 10-yard split of 1.73 seconds. His short shuttle time was 4.60 seconds, another terrific mark. Rosengarten touched 30-inches in the vertical jump, another solid mark. During position drills, Rosengarten moved exceptionally well and has solidified himself as a second-round pick.

2] Christian Haynes, G, Connecticut

Haynes, who had a good week of practice at the Senior Bowl, continued to impress NFL decision makers with a great performance at the combine. His testing numbers were better than anyone expected, as Haynes timed 5.03 seconds in the 40 with a 10-yard split of 1.75 seconds and touched 33 inches in the vertical jump and 8-foot-6 in the broad jump. He then looked sensational in position drills, showing outstanding footwork and translating his testing athleticism onto the field. Haynes proved he’s more than just a power gap lineman, and his movement skills will open doors for teams that want to use him in a zone blocking scheme.

3] Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State

Fuaga is another offensive lineman who people marginalized as just a power gap blocker, yet he proved otherwise at the combine. His testing results were solid, with a time of 5.13 seconds in the 40, a 32-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-3 broad jump. Yet Fuaga looked very athletic in position drills, easily moving around the field. He displayed excellent footwork, quickly changed direction and moved off the line of scrimmage with speed. Fuaga also displayed a terrific hand punch during bag drills. There’s been some talk the New York Jets could take Fuaga with the 10th selection of the draft; If they don’t, Fuaga will be selected within the next 4-5 picks.

4] Kingsley Suamataia, T, BYU

The redshirt sophomore from BYU measured 6-foot-5, 326 pounds at the combine and looked very athletic. He timed a fast 5.04 seconds in the 40 with a 10-yard split of 1.74 seconds. He looked natural in all his movements during position drills, and it’s safe to say Suamataia has locked himself into the first round of the draft.

5] Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

Morgan started the day off with a time of 5.04 seconds in the 40, which included a 10-yard split of 1.70 seconds -- good enough for top five in the group of offensive linemen. He looked even more athletic during position drills, where he was smooth and efficient. With arms that measure under 33 inches, there’s still a question whether Morgan can play left tackle in the NFL, though his combine performance proves he has starting potential at guard at the very least.

6] Gottlieb Ayedze, G, Maryland

Ayedze moved well in the 40, timing 5.01 seconds with an equally quick 10-yard split of 1.72 seconds. He also moved incredibly well during drills, displaying excellent change-of-direction skills and the ability to quickly get from point A to point B.

7] C.J. Hanson, G, Holy Cross

One of the better small-school blockers at the combine, Hanson tested incredibly well and displayed the athleticism scouts expected. His 40 time came in at 5 seconds flat, and Hanson hit 33.5 inches in the vertical jump. He looked incredibly agile and mobile during position drills, quickly getting off the line of scrimmage and then 20 yards downfield. Hanson needs to add strength to his game, yet at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, he has plenty of room to grow.

8] Tylan Grable, T, Central Florida

Grable, who looks athletic on film, proved as much during combine testing. His results were outstanding, as he timed 4.95 seconds in the 40, including a super quick 10-yard split of 1.69 seconds -- one of the best marks from the offensive line group. His jumps were incredible, as Grable touched 36.5 inches in the vertical jump and 9-foot-9 in the broad. Measuring 6-foot-6 and 306 pounds, Grable is a terrific left tackle prospect who will be selected in the middle rounds of April’s draft.