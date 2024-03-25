2024 NFL Draft: Commanders linked with surprise swoop for J.J. McCarthy after fascinating pro day performance

The Washington Commanders have the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The latest information suggests that J.J. McCarthy is the one they are gunning for.

It would be a surprise choice, as it was widely expected that Caleb Williams and Drake Maye would be the two top recruits in this year's draft, with the former expected to land in Chicago with the Bears' first overall pick.

Washington Commanders general manager is reportedly looking at J.J. McCarthy as their pick, based on insider reports. That comes following a fabulous Pro-Day performance by the National Championship-winning quarterback, where he made some deep throws and wowed the scouts.

It won't be the first time a player has risen to the second overall spot based on making a late impression, with Zach Wilson doing the same to secure his spot with the New York Jets in 2021.

J.J. McCarthy’s NFL Draft odds explored

If the Washington Commanders go for J.J. McCarthy, they will significantly scupper the odds market for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Currently, most mock drafts have him going as the fourth quarterback after Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. Those three are generally linked with the first three picks: Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots.

If J.J. McCarthy goes with the second-overall pick, the Patriots might find themselves being able to select Drake Maye, who's regarded to be nearly as good as Caleb Williams, instead of Jayden Daniels. That could cause the LSU quarterback to fall or spark a melee under them to draft him.

The Michigan quarterback is the odds-on favorite to go to the Minnesota Vikings. They have given every indication that he's their preferred candidate and need him to replace Kirk Cousins, who has departed for the Atlanta Falcons. The other teams also in with a sniff are the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos.

All these franchises are towards the early-middle part of the draft, which is where J.J. McCarthy is expected to land. But if the Commanders throw a wrench in those plans, it would be fascinating to see which team gets which quarterback.

This year's draft promises to be a rollercoaster with many teams who need a quarterback and some highly rated prospects coming through. One thing is sure, though. We will be discussing and debating who made the best call in the 2024 NFL Draft for years to come.