$30 million-worth La La Anthony drops 1-word comment for Russell Wilson's wife Ciara donning colorful designer couture for cover shoot in New York 

Since Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants, his wife Ciara has spent a lot of time enjoying New York City. The singer recently attended runway shows during New York Fashion Week and also posed for her own photo shoot for the New York Post's fashion-based magazine, &quot;Alexa&quot;.Ciara shared the photos from her shoot for the publication which featured her posing throughout New York City. In the first photo, she was covered with a fur blanket and another a vintage look. &quot;Alexa @alexa_nypost Our Cover Shoot has left me speechless! Wow! #CiCiInNY&quot;- Ciara captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCiara then received a comment from friend and television personality La La Anthony. &quot;Beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍&quot;-La La Anthony commented.La La Anthony commented on Ciara's Instagram post. (Photo via Ciara's Instagram post.)Anthony was previously married to NBA star Carmello Anthony and starred in the reality show &quot;La La's Full Court Life&quot; documenting their daily lives. La La Anthony's net worth of $30 million comes from her role as an entrepreneur with her cosmetics line, MOTIVES and clothing label, &quot;5th and Mercer&quot;. Russell Wilson and Ciara's kids made runway debut at NYFWNew York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are both used to being in the spotlight with their careers. Last week, their four children had their own opportunity at the spotlight.Their children, future, Sienna, Win and Amora all walked in their very first runway show as part of New York Fashion Week. Ciara shared clips of their children's experience In collaboration with Macy's and the Wilson's clothing line, &quot;3Brand&quot;, the children showed off fashion looks for winter and spring. In the caption, the singer shared how proud they were of their children and all of the children that showed off their styles in the show. &quot;Pure joy! @DangeRussWilson and I watching our babies and all the precious little ones strut the Runway on Broadway! 🥹✨ Too much cuteness to handle! @3Brand @rookiekids @Macys&quot;-Ciara wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCiara and Russell Wilson can be seen sitting near the runway smiling and clapping for all of the children in the fashion show. The couple also took a turn at walking down the runway at the conclusion of the show.