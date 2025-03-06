$330,000,000 Phillies star makes feelings known on Jalen Hurts and Eagles' sensational Super Bowl win vs. Chiefs

Jalen Hurts etched his name into NFL history when he won the Philadelphia Eagles the Super Bowl last month. The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the big game and it led to hurrah for every person associated with Philly.

Even MLB superstar Bryce Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, recently made his feelings known on the Eagles' Super Bowl win.

“Yeah it's sick. I mean, why would you not want it?” Harper said during an appearance on Philadelphia radio station 94WIP that was released on Wednesday.

“Anytime that you're able to do that, especially in the city of brotherly love, I heard it's the best thing in the world. ... If I didn't say I was excited to hopefully do that one day I'd be nuts, because that was pretty electric."

Harper, who previously played for the Washington Nationals from 2012 to 2018, is an eight-time All-Star first baseman. He has also been named as the NL MVP twice and has four Silver Slugger awards.

With his blockbuster contract, Harper is tied to the Phillies through the 2031 MLB season. He has been coming close to winning a World Series for the city of Philadelphia.

Harper's Phillies reached the World Series in 2022 but lost to the Houston Astros at the final hurdle. They also lost the NLCS in seven games in 2023.

Given his recent comments about the Eagles' Super Bowl win, Harper will be desperate to win a World Series to celebrate with the Philly fans.

Bryce Harper is Jalen Hurts' favorite Phillies athlete

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Getty

In February 2023, a reporter asked Jalen Hurts who his favorite player was on the Philadelphia Phillies' roster. The Eagles QB did not waste any time in naming Bryce Harper.

“Bryce Harper,” Hurts said. “I love Bryce Harper. I remember he hit, uh, I don’t know, was it a grand slam? He hit a grand slam out of nowhere. I mean, it was crazy.

"I had baseball dreams long ago. But, yeah, Bryce Harper. The energy he brings, the passion he plays with, that’s what Philly is about. He embodies all of that. So a lot of respect for him.”

Hurts won his first Super Bowl ring last month, but will want to add to his honors moving forward. The Philly quarterback can celebrate his triumph this offseason before planning to defend the Eagles' crown next season.

