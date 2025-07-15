3x Super Bowl champ believes Christian McCaffrey has "readjusted" the amount of workout after suffering injury

In June 2024, Christian McCaffrey signed a two-year extension worth $38 million with the San Francisco 49ers. However, against the Bills in December 2024, the running back suffered a season-ending injury after four games.

McCaffrey has been focusing on rehabilitation throughout the offseason. The three-time Pro Bowl RB is looking to make a triumphant return and help the 49ers compete for a Super Bowl appearance this upcoming campaign.

On Monday, retired three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth shared his thoughts on McCaffrey's recovery. He highlighted the changes in McCaffrey's workout routine following the injuries he suffered last year.

"I've know Christian since he hwas born, so one of the things about Christian is that dude trains like no other," Schlereth said.

"And so I think he's readjusting the kind of the amound of work he's doing. Because sometimes, I think he puts himself out so maximum effort in the offseason that he wears himself down a little bit. So we'll see exactly how that works." (1:52)

Christian McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers in October 2022. In three seasons, he has started 30 of 31 games he's played. The running back has also tallied of 2,407 yards and 20 TDs passing, along with 11 receiving touchdowns.

McCaffrey's teammate, Kyle Juszczyk, is also looking forward to his return this upcoming season. He heaped praise on the running back and his talent at the recent celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Nick Wright shares his feelings about Christian McCaffrey

Despite the talent, McCaffrey's injury history has been a cause of concern regarding his longevity in the NFL. There's a lot of hype surrounding his return after the 49ers finished 6-11 last season.

However, one person who's not buying into this hype is Nick Wright. During last Saturday's episode of First Things First, he expressed his concerns regarding McCaffrey while talking about the 49ers' offense in 2025.

"Christian McCaffrey is a perpetually injured awesome player," Wright said. "That's who he is. He's now only older and only more wear and tear on the body after last year. The odd injury stuff." (3:55)

The 49ers will begin their 2025 campaign against the Seahawks in September. After competing in Super Bowl LVIII, Coach Shanahan will look to once again emerge as a contender from the NFC.

