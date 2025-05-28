3x Super Bowl champ sounds off over Justin Herbert, Jayden Daniels being ranked as top 6 QB

If you’re putting Justin Herbert and Jayden Daniels in your top six quarterbacks for 2025, Mark Schlereth has questions, big questions.

Ad

The three-time Super Bowl champion and FS1 analyst didn’t shy away from skepticism on Breakfast Ball, calling out the rankings and making it clear he’s not ready to crown either quarterback just yet.

“I’m with you on Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Lamar, Stafford,” Schlereth said. “Herbert is where I come in and have my first question. Herbert, Jayden Daniels, I have another question. And Baker Mayfield would have another question.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Schlereth didn’t deny the talent of either player, but his issue, especially with Daniels, centred on sample size.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“One of those guys would fall out,” he said. “Whether that’s Jayden, do it back-to-back years. I’d like to see that. He went to an NFC Championship last year. But come on, I mean, Brock Purdy’s been to a Super Bowl.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Schlereth questions hype surrounding Justin Herbert and Jayden Daniels, cites lack of proven playoff pedigrees

Jayden Daniels had a breakout rookie season in 2024, leading the Washington Commanders to a surprise NFC Championship appearance. He also earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, throwing for over 3,800 yards and rushing for more than 600 yards, with a combined 31 total touchdowns. His poise, mobility and leadership turned the Commanders from afterthoughts into contenders.

Ad

Meanwhile, Herbert posted another statistically strong campaign for the Chargers in 2024, throwing for 4,045 yards and 26 touchdowns despite a rotating cast of receivers. But the Chargers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs, marking yet another year where Herbert’s regular-season performance wasn’t matched by postseason success.

Expand Tweet

Ad

That’s the rub for Schlereth, who believes consistent playoff production should weigh heavily in rankings.

“Baker (Mayfield) hasn’t been to either. But I’d probably move one of those (Herbert or Daniels) out," he said.

While Schlereth didn’t deny Daniels’ potential, he emphasized the need for sustained excellence. One magical rookie season, he argued, isn’t enough to anoint anyone a top-six quarterback.

Ad

Both Herbert and Daniels enter 2025 with high expectations and pressure. Herbert will operate under new coach Jim Harbaugh, who was brought in to toughen the Chargers and fix their inconsistency. Daniels, meanwhile, is now the undisputed face of the Commanders and will look to prove that 2024 wasn’t a fluke.

Whether they belong in the top six or not will likely depend on what happens this season. Schlereth’s skepticism echoes a common sentiment across the NFL that flash is great, but playoff wins and sustained leadership separate the good from the great.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivam Damohe Shivam Damohe is a multi-sports writer at Sportskeeda and a seasoned sports media professional with a proven track record in news reporting, SEO growth strategy, and editorial excellence.



He is well-versed in writing breaking news and analysis pieces, and interviewing sports personalities worldwide. His on-field reporting experience includes projects like the FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA 2018 World Cup, the Canadian Football League (CFL), the National Football League (NFL), European football, Indian Super League (ISL), Indian Premier League (IPL), Badminton World Federation (BWF) tournaments, and the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.