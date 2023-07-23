$4,500,000 Jets WR delivers hot take on Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers’ levels

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, each with multiple MVPs. Rodgers will wear a new uniform this season with the New York Jets as Mahomes will enter his seventh with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both signal-callers are bound for Canton, but one Jets wide receiver feels Rodgers is better than Mahomes. Mecole Hardman spoke to the media following the team's practice and noted his quarterback is "a level above" the Chiefs star:

“They’re both Hall of Fame QBs. Aaron is just in Year 19 … so the maturity and experience, he’s a level above. He’s seen everything. You can’t trick him. He’s been in every situation."

Hardman added:

“That’s just what separates them. But as far as playmaking ability, they are similar. Pat is younger, so he’s more mobile on his feet. But there’s no need to compare them; they’re both great.”

Hardman is familiar with Mahomes, spending the previous four seasons with the Chiefs. Hardman joined the Jets this offseason on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

The wideout had 151 receptions, 2,088 yards, and 16 touchdowns in his time with Mahomes and the Chiefs. He played in just eight games last season after being put on injured reserve due to a groin tear.

Could Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes meet in the playoffs in 2023?

Aaron Rodgers (R) greeting Patrick Mahomes (L)

The Chiefs last missed the playoffs in the 2014 season when Mahomes was a freshman at Texas Tech. New York last made the playoffs in the 2010 season when Rodgers won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

Entering this season, Kansas City appear as one of the favorites to make it back to the Super Bowl. The Jets could get into the playoffs after missing it last season with a 7-10 record.

Both quarterbacks have faced each other just once, back in Week 9 of the 2021 season at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won that matchup by a 13-7 score. They will face off once again at MetLife Stadium in Week 4 this season.

There's a chance Rodgers and Mahomes could meet for the first time in the playoffs this season. We'll see if the Jets can snap their streak and make it to the playoffs in 2023.

