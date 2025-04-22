49ers insider drops 4-word message as George Kittle snubs voluntary OTAs amidst contract holdout

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has thrown a curveball into the offseason plans as he opts out of the team’s voluntary OTAs. The decision - as reported by Adam Schefter - adds more fuel to San Francisco's contract issues drama, with Brock Purdy's contract being the biggest talking point.

Kittle is looking for a new deal, that's obvious, but his absence puts even more pressure on the front office to reach an agreement. 49ers insider Grant Cohn dropped a blunt 4-word message on the development:

"Not a great sign."

George Kittle - who signed a five-year, $75 million extension in 2020 - is entering the final year of his contract. Whether or not San Francisco caters to his deal, the organization prioritizes quarterback Brock Purdy’s extension first.

He has been a crucial piece for the 49ers as a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. While Purdy is attending OTAs, Kittle’s holdout might make it difficult for San Francisco to keep both players satisfied without paying out more money.

Insider criticizes 49ers' slow approach on George Kittle's situation

Matt Maiocco is not happy with how the San Francisco 49ers are addressing George Kittle's contract talks. On Saturday, Maiocco gave his take during an appearance on the Bay Area radio station KNBR.

"This is kind of following what the 49ers have done. They haven't been proactive," Maiocco said. "They haven't made a big push to sign their guys early, whether it's early in the new league year or whatever the case may be. This is just the way they operate. And I think they've already done themselves a bit of a disservice with the handling of George Kittle's new deal."

“They [John Lynch] expressed at the NFL Scouting Combine that they want to get George Kittle signed up, multi-year deal this offseason, with the hopes of keeping him in a Forty-Niner uniform for his entire career, and what has happened since then?”

Matt Maiocco said the 49ers might have negotiated with Kittle earlier this year to get him for $18 million a year. But now - with McBride earning $19 million - George Kittle might be worth $20 million a year.

