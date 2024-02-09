49ers LB Fred Warner's wife Sydney sticking to doctor's advice at 35 weeks pregnant for Super Bowl 2024 plans

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner will play in his first Super Bowl this Sunday, and his wife, Sydney Warner, is doing everything possible to make sure she makes it there. The couple is expecting their first child, a baby boy, in about five weeks.

On Thursday and Friday, Warner documented her preparations before she took off for Las Vegas. She shared photos on her Instagram stories, including a trip to the salon. She even stated that she was anxious about the upcoming weekend and would prefer to fly in on gameday, but it wasn't possible.

Sydney Warner shared the precautions she is taking in order to attend the Super Bowl, as she is just weeks from having her first baby.

On Friday morning, she added more photos to her Instagram stories shortly before her flight. She also showed her bag of essentials, including prenatal vitamins and antacids, that she will need.

Sydney Warner's preparation ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Sydney then added two more photos to the social media platform, showing that she had boarded her flight from San Francisco to Las Vegas.

Additional photos from Sydney Warner's trip to Super Bowl 58

As she prepares to support the San Francisco 49ers, Sydney Warner expressed her worries and anxieties about the weekend while in the final weeks of her pregnancy.

Fred Warner's wife Sydney gets 'ok' from doctor to travel to Super Bowl

Fred Warner's wife Sydney is 35 weeks pregnant and recently told PEOPLE magazine about the advice she was given from her doctor ahead of Super Bowl 58.

Sydney Warner said that when the 49ers made the playoffs, she asked her doctor if she could travel to Las Vegas if the 49ers made it that far. Her doctor said 'yes' and then gave tips to the mom-to-be after the NFC title game.

"I was told to stay really, really hydrated and try not to walk too much on the day of," Warner said. "So I'm just going to make sure I get some vitamin C packs and try not to jump around too much."