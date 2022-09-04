49ers legend Steve Young weighs in on current situation involving Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo 

The San Francisco 49ers have moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo. They initially wanted to trade or cut him, but they have since restructured his contract to keep him in San Francisco for one more season. He will be Trey Lance's backup for the time being, unless something unforeseen happens.

The decision to replace the man who took them to a Super Bowl a couple of seasons ago hasn't been met with total support, though. NFL legends like Brett Favre chimed in, and now, former 49ers legend Steve Young has, too.

For Young, keeping Garoppolo around shouldn't change much:

"Having Jimmy there or not doesn’t change the degree of difficulty. The only thing that would change it is if Trey allowed it to be. In the end, the job that Trey’s asked to do ... he’ll get booed just as fast, he’ll be criticized just as fast. It doesn’t matter."

Being a starting quarterback is difficult, and not doing it well can often result in being removed, as Young put it:

“That’s what I would tell Trey. It doesn’t matter. The job’s a job. You’ve got to do it. If you don’t do it, you have to pay the price.”

Young went on to say that the 49ers keeping both quarterbacks might help Lance perform better:

“In some ways, Jimmy being there, holds your own feet to the fire that can be productive... It depends how he takes it in. It seems he takes [it] in productively, and it can be thought of in the positive.”

According to Young, this situation can go one of two ways, and it's all up to Lance to determine how it plays out.

Are the San Francisco 49ers making a mistake?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

The 49ers signaled their intentions when they traded up to draft Trey Lance last year with the third overall pick. That effectively signaled the end of Garoppolo's time with the team.

However, they kept Garoppolo and started him last year en route to another NFC Championship Game. They fell short and decided in the offseason to hand the reigns to Lance.

Is that a mistake? Time will ultimately tell, and it is interesting that they chose to restructure and keep Garoppolo. That signals that they're not as sold on Lance as they have stated.

If Lance falters, they have a capable quarterback waiting, which may or may not be a good thing.

