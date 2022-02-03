49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has one request for his potential trade destination

It's inevitable at this point that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be on the move this offseason. The quarterback is still under contract with the 49ers but, after the draft selection of quarterback Trey Lance last April, it's been speculated that he will be on the move.

After the San Francisco 49ers loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game on Sunday evening, he was asked about his possible departure from the Bay area.

He said he spoke to San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch about possible trade scenarios and the teams involved. Garoppolo noted that, while he won't be able to personally choose his next destination, he requested that Lynch send him to a contender.

“I just want to go to a place where they want to win,” -Jimmy Garoppolo on the possibility of being traded this offseason

Now, everyone will wait to see which team he will join this coming season and what the trade package will look like.

Which teams will trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo?

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has apparently taken his last snaps as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. With that acknowledged, which team is best suited to make a deal with the 49ers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are said to be high on the list of possible destinations. With Ben Roethlisberger announcing his retirement last week, the Steelers have a few options. Develop one of the backup quarterbacks in Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, acquire a quarterback in April's draft or look to add a veteran quarterback from another team.

Pittsburgh has never been a team known to give up draft picks to acquire a starting quarterback, but with the upcoming class lacking high-level quarterbacks, the Steelers might be forced to leave their comfort zone.

However, now that quarterback Tom Brady has also announced his retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a similar situation. They could stick with the incumbent Kyle Trask or they might opt to trade for Garoppolo.

Lynch's connection with the Buccaneers could be enough to work out a trade beneficial for both sides and have the luxury to part with some of their draft assets.

The Steelers and Buccaneers, both contenders, look to be the prime candidates to satisfy Garoppolo's request and possess the assets to entice the 49ers' management.

Edited by Adam Dickson