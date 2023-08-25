49ers star Nick Bosa gets clowned by NFL Twitter with Donald Trump’s mugshot going viral 

Nick Bosa, Donald Trump and most Americans thought they would never see the day that an American president was booked into a jail. Well, that line has now been crossed for the first time in United States history. Some Americans are celebrating and circling the wagons while others are livid.

49ers star defensive lineman Nick Bosa sits in the latter camp. At least, that's what NFL fans are claiming on Twitter. Some joked that they are bracing for an MVP campaign from the star in an effort to avenge Donald Trump's indictments. Here's a look at what is being said:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nick Bosa's loose connection to Colin Kaepernick explored

Nick Bosa at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

At this point, it is clear that Nick Bosa and Colin Kaepernick would likely have been mortal enemies if they had been in the league just a few years closer together. The former 49ers quarterback was one of the biggest NFL-based rivals of Donald Trump when he was in the league.

Meanwhile, Nick Bosa stands as one of his bigger champions in the league.

At the very least, it would be interesting to see two polar opposites share the same roster as leaders of their respective sides of the football. That said, the defensive lineman has already addressed the quarterback in the past, adding a bit more fuel to the fire.

According to USA Today, the defensive lineman called the quarterback a "clown" in regard to his move to kneel during the National Anthem. He later apologized, but Donald Trump then responded, pushing the young player to "always stay true to yourself."

The president congratulated the defensive lineman when he was selected second overall in the NFL Draft, potentially instilling a lifelong sense of loyalty for the pass rusher and other San Francisco 49ers fans.

Nick Bosa lights up backfields following Colin Kaepernick controversy with Donald Trump

Nick Bosa at San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Of course, there is much more to the defensive lineman's NFL career than a few interactions with Donald Trump. Since 2019, he has played in 51 games and boast a nearly perfect attendance record in three of the past four seasons. With the exception of the 2020 season, Bosa has earned at least nine sacks per season.

Additionally, aside from 2020, he's been trending up in the category. He had nine sacks in 2019, 15.5 in 2021 and a mind-numbing 18.5 sacks in 2022. Fans of the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams hope for that to be the peak of his career, but will he disappoint them in 2023?

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #6) Who is the only player to be named both the NFL MVP and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the same season as a defensive player? (#5 Ans - Buffalo Bills) Lawrence Taylor Reggie White J.J. Watt Ray Lewis 111 votes