49ers TE George Kittle reacts after Pat McAfee references him during viral WWE moment

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle was name-dropped by Pat McAfee following a viral WWE moment. On Monday Night RAW, Penta took on Chad Gable in a singles match. At one point, Gable decided to take Penta to the top ropes for an explosive attack.

Ad

However, the masked Mexican used this opportunity to push Chad Gable off the rope. After he backflipped to land on his feet, Penta hit him with a move called the Panama Sunrise. He emerged victorious with a pinfall victory, securing a hard-earned win over one of his biggest rivals in WWE.

Pat McAfee, who was commentating, was in awe of Penta's finishing move. He compared it to how George Kittle spikes the ball on the field.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"PENTA JUST SPIKED CHAD GABLE's HEAD LIKE HE WAS GEORGE KITTLE SPIKING A FOOTBALL," McAfee wrote in a tweet on X.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

George Kittle responded to this comparison by sharing a few exploding head emojis on X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

George Kittle has been a fan of wrestling since his childhood. Back in February, he confirmed with Yahoo Sports that he would attend WrestleMania 41, which was held on April 20. He also talked about what kind of finishers he would love to use if given the opportunity to compete in the ring.

"I'll be there in Vegas. I'm there."

"If it was allowed, I think I would want to use the Stone Cold Stunner as much as I could," Kittle said. "But, somewhere between there and an RKO, would be my favorite and then just a little sprinkle of Sweet Chin Music (Finisher of Shawn Michaels).

Ad

George Kittle went viral during WrestleMania 41

The 49ers star kept his word and arrived in Las Vegas to attend WrestleMania 41. His appearance became a moment etched into the minds of both NFL and WWE fans.

At the event, Kittle stole the spotlight with his charismatic personality. With the cameras and attention on him, he decided to make the moment memorable by chugging a beer within seconds. Fans at the event started cheering on the 49ers star.

Ad

Pat McAfee also shared the iconic moment from WrestleMania 41 on social media.

"LADIES AND GENTLEMEN... @GKITTLE46 TAKING A BEER TO THE FACE," McAfee wrote in the caption of the post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from his offseason adventures, Kittle is looking to make a strong comeback with the 49ers this upcoming season. During the 2024 campaign, he put up 1,106 yards and eight TDs receiving while the 49ers finished with a 6-11 campaign.

Last month, the TE agreed to a four-year extension worth $76.4 million, with his new contract running out in 2029.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.