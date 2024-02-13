5 best moments from Chiefs' Super Bowl afterparty feat. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift vibing and Jason Kelce's WWE stunt

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce had much to celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs' win in Sunday night's Super Bowl 58. The couple hosted an afterparty at the XS Nightclub at the Wynn Hotel. There were some unforgettable moments from the celebration, from the DJ booth to the dance floor. Below are five instances that have left social media buzzing.

Five of the best moments from Chiefs' Super Bowl afterparty, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

#1 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a moment at the party

The couple kissed on the field at Allegiant Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Taylor and Travis were seen at the afterparty exchanging passionate gestures throughout the night while sharing celebratory kisses.

Their intimate moments took place as one of Taylor Swift's hits, "Love Story," was played in the background. It seemed appropriate, as Swift and Kelce have been the talk of the NFL since last September. She attended 13 of the Chiefs' 21 games in the 2023 season, including the playoffs.

#2 Patrick Mahomes having fun with the Kelce brothers

The Chiefs franchise quarterback made his way to the event hosted by his Kansas City teammate and Taylor Swift. Patrick Mahomes even found himself on stage with Travis Kelce and superstar DJ Marshmello. A source told ET on how Mahomes was celebrating at the afterparty:

"Mahomes and Kelce were seen jumping around on stage with the famed masked artist, with a bottle of champagne in hand, singing and dancing as fans cheered them on."

Mahomes won his unprecedented third Super Bowl MVP after leading the team to the 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.

#3 Jason Kelce does his best WWE impression

Jason Kelce went viral by going shirtless during one of Kansas City's playoff games last month. If that wasn't enough, the Philadelphia Eagles star took it one step further at the Super Bowl afterparty. He was seen in a mask that seemed to belong to current WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Not only that, he took to the DJ stage with Marshmello in his mask and Chiefs overalls. Jason was the MVP and the life of the party.

#4 Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes shared a moment

Before entering the VIP section of the afterparty, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes embraced. Swift was wearing Travis' custom sequined jacket with her all-black outfit as she held Brittany close. Once they were safely at their table, the group began partying the night away in true Las Vegas fashion.

Brittany, who made her debut as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, wore a sleeveless mini-dress. Her look included knee-high black boots and a blowout hairstyle.

Both have attended several Chiefs games together and solidified their BFF status with a secret handshake last October at a game.

#5 Taylor Swift's parents attended the afterparty

The Grammy winner was not the only Swift in attendance; her parents, Scott and Andrea, were also there. Travis Kelce is seen in the nightclub as the music is playing in the video. The camera then shifts to Taylor Swift's parents sitting in a booth as her dad consumes a beer. Then Taylor cuts in with an awkward facial look about it all.

Swift hilariously captioned the video about the moment:

"Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life."

It seems that Travis made his impression, as it remains unknown if this was his first time meeting them.