50 Cent takes shot at Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole while praising Taylor Swift's relationship with Chiefs TE

Rapper 50 Cent shared his take thoughts Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, during an ExtraTV interview on Thursday.He was asked about Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.“Oh, I love that,&quot; 50 Cent said. &quot;I (like) them a lot better than the last thing (Kayla Nicole) he had going on.”The comment was part of a wider conversation, with 50 Cent praising Swift’s influence on pop culture and her connection to the Chiefs tight end.“I like her boyfriend too, I like the team, I (like) KC,&quot; 50 Cent said. &quot;I like the whole thing.”The rapper was asked earlier in the interview about Swift referencing him in one of her songs in &quot;The Life of a Showgirl&quot; album. He described it an exciting nod to a defining time in music.“Really is cool, because when she makes the reference, if you listen to the song, it is to what was going on in culture at that time,” 50 Cent said. “The shout-out is the shout-out, but what she was making reference to is the period when no one was more prominent in music at that point.&quot;50 Cent was also pressed on whether he would attend the couple’s wedding.“I would make my way over that,&quot; 50 Cent said.He took pride in being the only artist mentioned in Swift’s latest album, calling it “super cool.”On the prospect of a future collaboration with Swift, the rapper left the ball in her court.“We gotta ask her because she's the driver,&quot; 50 Cent said. &quot;You know how big Taylor Swift is right now? She is huge. She has to have a record that sounds like it might sound good with 50.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelce and Nicole dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.The Chiefs star went public with his relationship with Swift in October 2023, and they got engaged on Aug. 26.Kayla Nicole makes feelings known after Travis Kelce's fiancée Taylor Swift's alleged diss in &quot;The Life of Showgirl&quot;Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, opened up about her fear of online backlash. The comment came following the release of Taylor Swift’s song, &quot;Opalite,&quot; from the album &quot;The Life of a Showgirl.&quot;“You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose,&quot; the lyrics read.Nicole shared her take on the Oct. 5 episode of her podcast.“As someone who obsesses over the fact that I, on a daily basis, am terrified of my comments, terrified of my DMs,&quot; Nicole said, via &quot;The Pre-Game.&quot; &quot;I don’t want to be triggered. I don’t want to care, I don’t want to look.”Swift’s new album was released on Oct. 3.Also Read: &quot;This feels way too personal&quot;: Fans believe Taylor Swift dissed Kayla Nicole in &quot;The Life of a Show Girl&quot; album over Travis Kelce relationship