64-TD top QB prospect drawing Brock Purdy comparisons ahead of 2025 NFL draft

The San Francisco 49ers acquired Brock Purdy as Mr.Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL draft. There were not a lot of expectations from the quarterback as the last draft pick. However, Purdy proved his critics and haters wrong with his masterful approach on the field over the past three seasons.

Ad

He also led the 49ers to a Super Bowl finale against the Chiefs during the 2023 season, which they unfortunately lost. With the 2025 NFL draft approaching, a 64-TD top quarterback prospect is being compared to Brock Purdy.

According to NFL draft analyst Trevor Sikkema, Syracuse's Kyle McCord's 2024 campaign resembled Brock Purdy's game. He also went on to point out how the Syracuse quarterback's arm strength is better than Purdy's and that McCord could benefit from having a team and a system with a lot of talented players around him on the field.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"McCord's play from this past season reminds me of Brock Purdy," Sikkema wrote. "McCord has a slightly stronger arm than Purdy, but both have a gun-slinger type of mentality without a Tier 1 or Tier 2 arm for the NFL."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"They both win with anticipation, accuracy, and most of all, confidence. McCord is taller than Purdy (6-foot-3 compared to just under 6-foot-1). Purdy has been able to have a lot of success in a system and with a team that has surrounded him with good talent. McCord could find success in a similar situation with a coach that lets him play freely, as we saw in 2024."

Ad

Kyle McCord began his collegiate stint with the Ohio State Buckeyes. After three seasons, he joined the Syracuse Orange for his final collegiate campaign. The quarterback helped them to a 10-3 campaign and a Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State.

Throughout his four-season collegiate stint, he recorded 8,555 yards and 61 TDs passing, along with three rushing TDs. McCord is projected as a late Day 2 to early Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

49ers insider believes Saints should trade for Brock Purdy amid Derek Carr's injury concerns

The New Orleans Saints faced an unprecedented situation after Derek Carr was reported to have suffered a shoulder injury. This put them in a tough position as Carr could be sidelined for the upcoming season.

Amidst the crisis, 49ers insider Grant Cohn stated that the Saints should try and acquire Purdy as their starting quarterback for 2025.

Ad

"Brock Purdy isn't just a good QB, he's a great QB. He is a top 5 QB in the league, and the 49ers just don't appreciate what be brings to the table."

'They (the Saints) should call the Niners and offer them....maybe the first-round pick. Offer the ninth pick and then pay Brock Purdy $60,000,000 a year because, you don't get the opportunity to get a QB like that very much."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Apart from Purdy, the 49ers have Mac Jones and Tanner Mordecai on the QB depth chart. Analyst Chris Canty also suggested another scenario for the quarterback where he could be traded to the Steelers for T.J. Watt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.