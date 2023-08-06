$65,000,000 worth Troy Aikman reveals ambitious plans for EIGHT Beer in Texas

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman has gone about his business post-football with aplomb. After retiring with three Super Bowl rings and millions to his name, Aikman could have been forgiven for riding off into the sunset, never to be seen again.

But he hasn't. He has been a staple in the broadcast booth with Joe Buck on Fox Sports, and then last year, on ESPN. Now, his beer, 'EIGHT' is making waves in the state of Texas.

Aikman took to his Twitter page and announced that his beer will now be served at Marty B's, a barbecue restaurant in Texas...oh and he will be serving it.

"Hey everyone, proud to announce that EIGHT beer will soon be pouring at Marty B’s and we're gonna kick everything off this Thursday night, August 10 at Marty B’s… Texas, looking forward to seeing everybody there. I think it's a perfect fit with Eight beer and Marty B’s.

Troy Aikman @TroyAikman and a whole lot of fun! Come on out to Marty B’s this Thursday night August 10th for live music, cold EIGHTand a whole lot of fun! pic.twitter.com/q59Z11pGZY

"First of all, we both love our country. Secondly, we both pay a lot of attention to detail. We put in the work and we take no shortcuts and we make no excuses. So come on out on Thursday night. I'll be back behind the bar pouring some EIGHT beer. Look forward to seeing everybody probably have some live music as well… See you there, Cheers."

When did Troy Aikman release EIGHT Beer?

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Aikman is a co-founder of a beer company that produces EIGHT. It was a long time in the making as the company wanted to get everything perfect for when the beer hit the shelves, ready to be sold.

In February 2022, Troy Aikman and his company finally started selling the beer and it has gone from strength to strength with its sales.

At the time of writing, the beer is only available in Texas, but given its popularity, we imagine that it won't take long for it to be available in other states.

Troy Aikman's ESPN contract breakdown

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After spending years in the commentary booth with Joe Buck at Fox Sports, the duo made the move to ESPN last season and were featured on Monday Night Football.

Sports Illustrated reported that Troy Aikman's deal with ESPN is a five-year, $92.5 million contract, while Buck's is between $60 and $70 million and is also a five-year deal.

The pair have been superb since joining forces, and now their talents are on ESPN for everyone to see.