Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman has a beer company named "EIGHT," and the former Dallas Cowboy is going to continue to promote and represent his brand the way he has been.

Amid the controversial political fiasco between beer companies such as Bud Light, Miller Lite and Anheuser-Busch, Aikman aims for his beer to focus on the product itself.

Via the TMZ Sports TV show, Aikman expressed his goal of how he wants society to enjoy his beer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think there are a lot of companies out there that want to tell everybody who they are, or what they are about, and they're not focused on the product itself. We wanted to get the message out there: If you're tired of all these points of view by all these big companies and you just want a company that's focused on what it is that they do.

"With so many of these companies coming out with bold, oftentimes polarizing positions, and they lack authenticity, and it's really just trying to gain market share. I think people see through that."

Aikman talked about how his brand won't be political and won't be about just the brand.

"I think they just want companies that are focused on the brands themselves. They don't want brands that are trying to get political, we're certainly not. We don't want to be a part of any debate outside of someone drinking EIGHT beers while they're having a discussion is really our perspective.

"I just think the last thing people want is another point of view."

Troy Aikman @TroyAikman AUTHENTICITY MATTERS. Lately there's been a lot of talk about beer companies and not nearly enough conversation about what really matters - the beer itself. Some brands are taking shortcuts to gain consumers. We're committed to producing a first-class product. No hidden agenda.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… AUTHENTICITY MATTERS. Lately there's been a lot of talk about beer companies and not nearly enough conversation about what really matters - the beer itself. Some brands are taking shortcuts to gain consumers. We're committed to producing a first-class product. No hidden agenda.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uQkzphUxJF

Via totalwine.com, EIGHT beer has a 4.6 rating.

Troy Aikman is set to continue his 23-year career in the booth with Joe Buck

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck during the NFC wild-card playoffs: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After his NFL career, Troy Aikman became a color commentator for Fox Sports in 2001. After his first season calling games, he was promoted to the network's lead announcing crew, partnering with Joe Buck and Cris Collinsworth.

Aikman and Buck called games for 20 seasons with the network. On March 16, 2022, ESPN announced that the duo would be their leading commentators for the season, ending their 20-year stint together on Fox.

This season, the duo will be gearing up for their 22nd season together and their second season with ESPN.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Troy Aikman and TMZ Sports and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes