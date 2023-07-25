$70,000,000 Barbie star Ryan Gosling’s appearance as CB in Remember the Titans goes viral among NFL fans

Barbie, the suddenly very famous movie about the titular doll, is making big numbers at the box office. But NFL diehards see only one familiar face - Ryan Gosling, aka Ken.

Unbeknownst to many, the Canadian actor had a minor role in the 2000 college football film Remember the Titans. There, he played Alan Bosley, a linebacker who had a racist father and was more famous for his locker room dance than his actual gridiron skills.

Those fans were probably the only ones to notice, though, recalling that Gosling/Bosley was so bad at his position that he was taken out of action during the climax:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Seth Toland @sethtoland17 @TotalProSports Bro took himself out of the game lmao

Pace Hill @pacepilleo @TotalProSports @FootbaIl_Tweets He was getting smoked too and during the championship game!

Benjamin GoodWood, II @Whiskey_Podcast … twitter.com/totalprosports… No matter how many movies he’ll make, I’ll never forget this man could not cover to save his life

Raging Rich Dunfield @richiebambino twitter.com/totalprosports… Bro even I said “get this damn white boy off the field”

Kelli Vincenzo @KelliVincenzo @TotalProSports @HoopMixOnly Still reminds me of Jared Goff,QB now with Detroit Lions...I thought that was a pic of Goff

Which NFL personalities have at one point been said to look like Ryan Gosling?

Despite his lack of football skills (at least onscreen), Ryan Gosling has seemingly lent his looks to a pair of NFL figures.

The more famous of these comparisons is Jared Goff, the current starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions. Back in high school, Goff actually acknowledged this (and it ultimately aged very well):

"Was told I look like Ryan gosling a few times in LA...I'll take it haha!!"

Jared Goff @JaredGoff16 Was told I look like Ryan gosling a few times in LA...I'll take it haha!!

Once, a fan boldly claimed that the two were the same person leading a double life (the tweet has since been deleted):

"I am convinced that Ryan Gosling lives a double life where he’s also Jared Goff, [the] starting quarterback for the Detroit lions"

Another vouched for Gosling to play Goff in a future biopic:

"I need a Ryan Gosling led Jared Goff biopic"

Mark @MarkW_E01 I need a Ryan Gosling led Jared Goff biopic

Even the Lions recently acknowledged the comparisons:

Another NFL personality who has drawn facial comparisons to the actor is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Back in 2019, just before Kingsbury was about to begin his first season as a pro coach, ESPN did an online feature on him. One of the people interviewed was childhood friend David Simmonds, who explicitly brought up the comparison (in bold for emphasis):

"He's young. He's good-looking. Looks like Ryan Gosling. He's 39 years old. Has millions of dollars. He's now the head football coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Boy, let's see how many holes we can shoot into him."

As of 2023, Goff is still in the league, and his Lions are favored to win the NFC North. Kingsbury, however, was fired after 2022 and is now USC's quarterbacks coach.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!