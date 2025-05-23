8 years ago, Jim Irsay laid groundwork for his daughters to inherit Colts: "Dad encouraged us to get involved"

Longtime Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay died at just 65 years old on Wednesday afternoon. Irsay was the youngest owner in the history of the NFL when he inherited the team from his father Robert in 1997.

The Indianapolis Colts will now be inherited by his three daughters: Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson. The Colts organization will be in good hands as Carlie Irsay-Gordon revealed in 2017 that she and her sisters were well prepared for this moment.

Irsay-Gordon said during an Indianapolis Colts Town Hall with her father that Jim Irsay encouraged their involvement. He even encouraged his daughters to choose the departments that best fit their passions:

"I started out in the ticket office. But over the years, my dad has encouraged my sisters and I to get involved in the places we're interested in. When we were growing up, it was, 'You don't have to do this.' But I love it."

Carlie Irsay-Gordon is likely to take over football operations, while Casey Foyt is involved in the event planning aspect of the organization and Kalen Jackson handles the philanthropic side of the organization.

In 2011, Jim Irsay gave each of his three daughters the official title of "Vice Chair/Owner" ensuring that they would become the next generation of Colts team owners.

Pat McAfee shared heartfelt message after Jim Irsay's death

Pat McAfee was one of many Indianapolis Colts players who remained close to team owner Jim Irsay even after his playing days. Just a few hours after news of his death was announced, McAfee took to X to share his thoughts in a long, heartfelt post.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter said he was 'devastated' when he heard the news. He also called it an 'honor' to play for Irsay's Colts and described the bond he had with his former team owner. McAfee also shared a throwback photo. He wrote:

"I send my positive prayers and vibes to his daughters, his grandkids, his loved ones, his staff, and everybody who has been working with Jim for the last 40 years. Thank you for EVERYTHING big man.. You were a damn legend. Rest Easy, brother."

Pat McAfee was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 draft. A former collegiate kicker at West Virginia, the Colts drafted McAfee as a punter, a position he went excelled in.

