94 OVR-rated Josh Allen reveals one major frustration with Madden 24 QB ratings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be featured on the cover of Madden 24. While Allen was excited to be joining some elite company by being on the new Madden cover of this year's instalment, he has one problem with the video game.

Allen received a high rating of 94 overall, which is the third-highest of any quarterback. But he's not happy with one of his attributes. Allen thinks he could have had a higher strength rating in the game.

He explained, via the Pardon My Take podcast:

"I should be one of, if not the strongest quarterback. Because I'm so strong and then the rating they gave me was a little weaker. I think I stayed pretty consistent."

Allen does, however, have the highest throw power (99) than any other quarterback in the game. He ranks third for throw under pressure (92), tied for fourth in deep accuracy (89), tied for sixth in medium throw accuracy (89), and tied for eighth in speed (88) among quarterbacks.

Josh Allen describes being featured on the Madden 24 cover as a surreal moment

Josh Allen during Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

While Josh Allen may be complaining about his strength power being low, he got his wish of being above 92 overall and being the third-highest-ranked quarterback. He surpassed his rank last season as the fourth highest.

Upon learning that he would grace the cover, Allen described it as a surreal moment, joining the elite company on the cover.

"Me being on Madden 24 means joining a very exclusive crew that gets to be on the cover of one of the greatest games to come out. I think learning the game at a young age and using Madden as that platform to understand the rules and the ins and outs of football.

"It's a surreal spot to be in and I can't thank EA enough for allowing me to be on the cover," Allen added.

While being featured on the cover of Madden is a great accomplishment, Allen and the Buffalo Bills will be focussing on making the Super Bowl for the first time in the Josh-Allen era.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Pardon My Take, Buffalo Bills, and H/T Sportskeeda