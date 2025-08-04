"A bit overrated imo": NFL fans react to Baker Mayfield's rank in NFL's top 100

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 04, 2025 19:37 GMT
NFL: AUG 02 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp - Source: Getty
NFL: AUG 02 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp (image credit: getty)

Baker Mayfield's spot at No. 50 on the NFL’s Top 100 list lit a fire under football fans on Monday.

Ad

The announcement, part of NFL Films’ annual player-voted countdown, became a battleground for opinions across X. Fans debated whether the Buccaneers quarterback belonged in elite company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A bit overrated imo,"a fan wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Did he throw a million touchdowns or something?" another fan wrote.
"Meh. He throws way too many picks for me," one fan said.

More fans reacted to the news.

"Baker's got game, apparently," a fan tweeted.
"I would say top 30," another fan commented.
"Exciting times ahead for the league, can't wait to see how this unfolds," one fan wrote.
Ad

Whether Mayfield’s spot is generous or justified, his 2024 numbers are hard to dismiss. He completed over 70% of his passes, threw for 4,500 yards and tossed 41 touchdowns, all while leading Tampa Bay to another NFC South title.

His performance also set multiple single-season franchise records, including passer rating and completion percentage.

However, it’s not just team history he’s rewriting. Statistically, Mayfield belongs to a select group of quarterbacks, fewer than a dozen in NFL history. He hit the trifecta last year of 4,500+ yards, 40+ touchdowns and a 70% or higher completion rate in a single season.

Ad

Baker Mayfield prepares for joint practice after recovering from a hand injury

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Despite the accolades, Baker Mayfield’s week hasn’t been all celebration. He missed two practices due to a sore throwing hand. Todd Bowles confirmed he’ll be back on the field on Tuesday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.

Ad

Josh Grizzard is Mayfield’s third offensive coordinator in as many years, a churn that might rattle most quarterbacks. However, Mayfield isn’t starting from scratch this time. Grizzard was already in the room last season, helping coordinate third-down plays and studying coverages. That history matters.

"Yeah, but this one's different," Mayfield said on Sunday, via ESPN. "I'm not meeting him for the first time. He was in all the meetings last year, and it also helps going into the same system."
Ad

Grizzard, who previously worked under Mike McDaniel in Miami, brings a motion-heavy approach aimed at creating mismatches. This is something Tampa’s offense hopes to exploit. Although he's adding tweaks, the core system remains intact.

After bouncing between franchises and battling for starting jobs just a few seasons ago, Mayfield’s rise in Tampa feels like a resurrection story in motion. Since arriving, he’s thrown 69 touchdowns, passed for over 8,500 yards and appeared in back-to-back Pro Bowls.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications