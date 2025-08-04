"A bit overrated imo": NFL fans react to Baker Mayfield's rank in NFL's top 100

Baker Mayfield's spot at No. 50 on the NFL’s Top 100 list lit a fire under football fans on Monday.The announcement, part of NFL Films’ annual player-voted countdown, became a battleground for opinions across X. Fans debated whether the Buccaneers quarterback belonged in elite company.&quot;A bit overrated imo,&quot;a fan wrote.Naskaa @naskaaethLINKa bit overrated imo&quot;Did he throw a million touchdowns or something?&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Meh. He throws way too many picks for me,&quot; one fan said.More fans reacted to the news.&quot;Baker's got game, apparently,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;I would say top 30,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Exciting times ahead for the league, can't wait to see how this unfolds,&quot; one fan wrote.Whether Mayfield’s spot is generous or justified, his 2024 numbers are hard to dismiss. He completed over 70% of his passes, threw for 4,500 yards and tossed 41 touchdowns, all while leading Tampa Bay to another NFC South title.His performance also set multiple single-season franchise records, including passer rating and completion percentage.However, it’s not just team history he’s rewriting. Statistically, Mayfield belongs to a select group of quarterbacks, fewer than a dozen in NFL history. He hit the trifecta last year of 4,500+ yards, 40+ touchdowns and a 70% or higher completion rate in a single season.Baker Mayfield prepares for joint practice after recovering from a hand injuryNFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp - Source: ImagnDespite the accolades, Baker Mayfield’s week hasn’t been all celebration. He missed two practices due to a sore throwing hand. Todd Bowles confirmed he’ll be back on the field on Tuesday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.Josh Grizzard is Mayfield’s third offensive coordinator in as many years, a churn that might rattle most quarterbacks. However, Mayfield isn’t starting from scratch this time. Grizzard was already in the room last season, helping coordinate third-down plays and studying coverages. That history matters.&quot;Yeah, but this one's different,&quot; Mayfield said on Sunday, via ESPN. &quot;I'm not meeting him for the first time. He was in all the meetings last year, and it also helps going into the same system.&quot;Grizzard, who previously worked under Mike McDaniel in Miami, brings a motion-heavy approach aimed at creating mismatches. This is something Tampa’s offense hopes to exploit. Although he's adding tweaks, the core system remains intact.After bouncing between franchises and battling for starting jobs just a few seasons ago, Mayfield’s rise in Tampa feels like a resurrection story in motion. Since arriving, he’s thrown 69 touchdowns, passed for over 8,500 yards and appeared in back-to-back Pro Bowls.