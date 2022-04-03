" A controlling, glory-hog coach-killer" - NFL reporter goes off on fans for continuing to support Tom Brady

It seems fair to say that a lot of people are miffed at Tom Brady for various reasons. Some do not like the fact that he is a serial winner. Some might be rather envious of his picture-perfect family. Others cannot quite believe how he is still going when most people have trouble getting out of bed in the morning.

Amid all these reasons, there are those who are rubbed the wrong way by a certain nonchalance exhibited by a winner like him. He seems to have a certain arrogance, reserved for champions, that commands he be the center of attention and get exactly what he allegedly wants all the time.

— @ShannonSharpe "Tom Brady had 99% to do with Bruce Arians stepping down. Brady told BA: you're stepping down today, we're going to have a press conference tomorrow and you'll say all the right things. I believe Tom Brady told management: 'It's BA or me.'" "Tom Brady had 99% to do with Bruce Arians stepping down. Brady told BA: you're stepping down today, we're going to have a press conference tomorrow and you'll say all the right things. I believe Tom Brady told management: 'It's BA or me.'"— @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/rPDGQPsaAY

For factors such as these, Dan Shaughnessy, a Boston Globe columnist, has gone off on Tom Brady, who formerly graced his sporting parish with the New England Patriots. Or more specifically, he went off on the fans who continue to support Brady.

Columnist cannot stand fans who still support Tom Brady

The columnist in question felt that Tom Brady was responsible for pushing out Bruce Arians. The veteran coach only decided to retire once Brady had committed to returning to the NFL. Arians denied this, but there was no reason to believe that he was planning to retire when Brady was not supposed to return.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo Bruce Arians on Tom Brady: "We have a great relationship. All the players, every one of them has gotten cussed out, including him. That's just part of me. ... People gotta write shit. It couldn't be further from the truth." Bruce Arians on Tom Brady: "We have a great relationship. All the players, every one of them has gotten cussed out, including him. That's just part of me. ... People gotta write shit. It couldn't be further from the truth."

Shaughnessy wrote,

"Nothing is ever enough for Tom Brady. It’s not sufficient to be the GOAT, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, the most handsome, most pliable, greatest 44-year-old starting quarterback anyone has ever seen. He also has to be CEO, general manager, and head coach of his team. Brady erased Bruce Arians from the Tampa landscape Wednesday, orchestrating the retirement of a coach who occasionally pushed back. Arians will be replaced by Todd Bowles, an estimable football mind who no doubt will let Tom run the Buccaneers for the foreseeable future."

He then went on to say that, while he deplored this behavior by Tom Brady, he hated those fans more who excused such excesses. He continued,

"But who roots for this anymore? Who loves a controlling, glory-hog coach-killer? It’s all become too much. Who loves a crybaby footballer who begs for penalty yards every time he’s touched by a defensive player? Who loves a manipulative egomaniac who retires, only to un-retire 40 days later in the middle of the NCAA tourney draw announcement while Kevin Garnett’s number is being retired? Who loves a guy who pushes Crypto, a guy who excused and protected the nefarious Antonio Brown because Brown is a really good pass receiver?"

Some valid points were made here; some, more so than others. But ultimately, Tom Brady is the champion he is because of the complete package, attitude and all. And it does not look like it will change anytime soon.

