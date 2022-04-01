"People gotta write sh**" - Bruce Arians doesn't care about reports of rift with Tom Brady

Bruce Arians has shockingly retired from his position as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2022 NFL season and will be moving to a front-office position. The official announcement came on March 30th, making it relatively late for any team to make a head coaching change during the offseason.

The timing of Arians' retirement has caused many rumors to circle why he decided to do so this late in the offseason. One theory is that Bruce Arians has been feuding with quarterback Tom Brady and the two of them have been unable to get on the same page moving forward.

Tom Brady famously retired at the start of the offseason, only to change his mind a few weeks later and announce that he would be returning for the 2022 NFL season to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of the rumors about the situation is that Brady may have given the organization an ultimatum, agreeing to return to the team only if Arians was removed as the head coach.

Bruce Arians completely denies any feud between him and Tom Brady. He implies that the apparent feud is simply something that the media have made up and that there is zero truth to it. Here's precisely what Arians had to say about the situation:

"We have a great relationship. All the players, every one of them has gotten cussed out, including him. That's just part of me. ... People gotta write s**t. It couldn't be further from the truth."

To back up Arians' claims that there is no bad blood between them, Tom Brady was the only player in attendance for the official press conference announcing the head coaching change. Brady has also never mentioned a feud with Arians or any issues between the two of them, so Arians' claim that it's fake news is a possibility.

Who will replace Bruce Arians as the new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles

Todd Bowles will step in and immediately replace Bruce Arians as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season. He has been the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator for the last three years and has previous head coaching experience with the New York Jets, where he spent four seasons.

Arians claims that one of the main reasons he decided that now was the right time to retire was because he wanted to turn the team over to Bowles while they were still in a good situation. He believes allowing Bowles to take over now gives him the best chance at long-term success.

Edited by Piyush Bisht