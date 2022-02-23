"A football team of kids" - Simone Biles reveals fiancé Jonathan Owens' plans with power couple set to get married

Seven-time Olympic medalist gymnast Simone Biles announced her engagement to Houston Texans safety, Jonathan Owens.

The couple have been dating since early 2020 and got engaged on Valentine's Day in Houston. She has since said that she had no idea that he was planning to pop the question when they headed out for a Valentine's Day date night.

On Monday night, the gymnast took to her Instagram stories for a Q&A with her followers. Fans asked about the duo's upcoming wedding plans and the process of building a new home.

There were also questions about gymnastics and even how the couple met, which was actually through Instagram. A follower asked how many children she and Owens would like to have in the future.

She joked that while she would like two, maybe three, Owens would like to have enough to form a football team.

So, I want two kids. He always says he wants a football team. He usually says three. We'll see."

Who is Simone Biles' fiancee Jonathan Owens?

Simone Biles is one of the most decorated Olympians in history. Last summer, fans got a glimpse of her boyfriend Jonathan Owens enjoying his first experience at the U.S. National Championships just a few weeks before the Olympics in Tokyo.

So, who is Jonathan Owens?

The safety went undrafted out of Missouri Western State University and initially signed with the Arizona Cardinals after the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent that season on the Injured Reserve and was then waived by the team before the 2019 season.

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles so weird being congratulated on things not pertaining to gymnastics so weird being congratulated on things not pertaining to gymnastics

Jonathan Owens then signed with the Houston Texans' practice squad in September 2019. He spent the season bouncing back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad.

At the start of both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, he was placed on the practice squad and eventually promoted to the active roster midway through the season.

Jonathan Owens recorded the first interception of his career during the 2021 NFL season. He intercepted a pass from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in their Week 16 matchup.

The Texans upset the Chargers 41-29 in that game. He started two games in 2021, appearing in seven total games all season long.

Owens will enter the second-year of his two-year contract during the 2022 NFL season. With the announcement of his engagement to Biles, perhaps a happy relationship with Biles will help his career to prosper.

