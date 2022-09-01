Aaron Donald breaks silence, is unapologetic about attacking Bengals players with helmet during practice 

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was involved in a fight during joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Super Bowl champion was seen holding two Bengals helmets and using them to hit Cincinnati players.

AP News spoke with the defensive tackle this week and Donald was unapologetic about the incident. Here's what he said:

"It was just a practice. It was football. I don't really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo."

This week, while on CBS Sports Radio for a media tour, Donald was asked by Zach Gelb about the fight and how exactly it started. The Rams defensive tackle played down the incident. When asked if the team had handed down any punishment, he simply said, "We talked." He didn't give any glimpse into the team's thought process about the situation.

Will Aaron Donald be suspended for attacking Bengals players with a helmet?

The NFL doesn't have authority over team practices, so it appears the league is not in a position to suspend him. The NFL allows each NFL team to govern their own practices and hand down punishments when needed. The Rams wouldn't need to publicly announce if they did or didn't punish Aaron Donald.

The NFL leaves the handling of team practices to each team because the majority of the time they are scrimmaging against each other. These special joint practices during training camp could be under NFL sanction just as games are when more than one team is involved.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… #Rams source says the team will handle the matter of Thursday's practice fight with the Bengals internally, with any potential discipline to remain private. A #Rams source says the team will handle the matter of Thursday's practice fight with the Bengals internally, with any potential discipline to remain private. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

It seems as though the NFL is not looking to get involved in the incident, which is good news for the Rams. As Donald is such a key piece of their defense, L.A. will be hoping the issue blows over. Seeing as they are not going to be suspending one of the best defensive players in NFL history, we may never know the discipline Donald receives.

As the defensive tackle mentioned to reporters, his focus is on the season opener at home to the Buffalo Bills. In what could be one of the matchups of the season, Aaron Donald will no doubt be a major influence on the game.

The game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 8.

