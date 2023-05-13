Between Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning, many fans would have picked No. 12 as the cooler of the two. One quarterback scrambled around and pulled games out at the last moment while the other stood in the pocket and attempted to avoid ruining the game.

However, that was then. In 2023, as No. 8 comes off a multi-year controversy roulette, Eli Manning is kicking back and enjoying some beer.

According to the former quarterback's tweet, he's not doing it in any ordinary way. The retired quarterback revealed to the world that he can not only chug beer, but also do so from one of the world's most outrageous cups. In a 24-second video, he is shown slurping out the Stanley Cup while avoiding spilling any on his shirt during the two-man operation.

Will the Jets win the Super Bowl in 2023?

In response, fans largely reacted in awe but also didn't let Aaron Rodgers slide by without taking a shot across the bow. Here's how fans reacted:

Margaret @MargaretnVenice @EliManning That’s an outstanding example of an excellent college education! @EliManning That’s an outstanding example of an excellent college education! 😂❤️🍻

Christian @Christian_Meds @EliManning Anyone else think it’s hilarious he posted this right at 5 pm @EliManning Anyone else think it’s hilarious he posted this right at 5 pm

How does Aaron Rodgers' beer chugging compare to other quarterbacks?

Jets QB at Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two

In a clip posted by Are You Intoxicated MMA podcast on Twitter, comparing the quarterback to one-time rivals Tom Brady and Mitchell Trubisky, the Jets quarterback fell short. Brady chugged a beer in 1.26 seconds. Trubisky chugged his in 3.27 seconds, while Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish his drink.

A clip has also made the rounds online of Baker Mayfield shotgunning a beer by using only his teeth to cut a hole in the can, according to a clip by Net Sports 247. Of course, aside from Tom Brady, the Jets quarterback would have the final laugh due to his on-field accomplishments.

Mitchell Trubisky and Baker Mayfield have almost assured themselves that they will be back up quarterbacks for the rest of their careers. Meanwhile, the Jets quarterback started for the Green Bay Packers for roughly 15 years and will get at least one more with the New York Jets.

As a starter, he's also won more playoff games and Super Bowls. Not to add that his career numbers outperform those of both quarterbacks combined. Having said that, he falls short in a few aspects when compared to Eli Manning. First, the beer chugging doesn't match up. Also, Manning has won more Super Bowls than Rodgers.

Some would also see the Giants quarterback starting and finishing his career with the same team as one-upping Rodgers' now multi-team career. Of course, if No. 8 can win a Super Bowl with the New York Jets, it would go a long way toward making the latter point moot.

