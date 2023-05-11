After being away for two months because of illness, Dianne Feinstein is back in Senate.

However, her return has caused dismay among some Democrats, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who had called for her resignation. Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari also expressed disappointment with the news, with Bakhtiari being particularly vocal about it.

David Bakhtiari @DavidBakhtiari unusual_whales @unusual_whales Diane Feinstein returns to Senate.



Feinstein, 89 years old, has some of the most unusual trades in Congress, over her thirty year career.



In that time, her net worth sky rocketed to over $200 million.



Let’s look at some of her unusual trades: Diane Feinstein returns to Senate.Feinstein, 89 years old, has some of the most unusual trades in Congress, over her thirty year career.In that time, her net worth sky rocketed to over $200 million.Let’s look at some of her unusual trades: https://t.co/MS0VeOYstW How are we as a nation just “cool” with actions like this? It’s cheating in broad daylight. twitter.com/unusual_whales… How are we as a nation just “cool” with actions like this? It’s cheating in broad daylight. twitter.com/unusual_whales…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His former Packers teammate Rodgers himself took notice, tweeting a GIF of a man waking up, as if to say Bakhtiari had finally seen the truth and was freed by it:

Aaron Rodgers' political views, explained

This is not the first time Rodgers has expressed himself in politics.

He had been previously suggested to be a liberal, even though he harbored an apathy towards politics, as he told Deseret News in September 2022:

You go from one extreme to the other every four or eight years, Rodgers claimed. “That’s why I would say politics is a sham.”

But earlier that year, Rodgers revealed that he had a copy of Ayn Rand's novel, Atlas Shrugged, a decidedly right-wing work:

One of the themes discussed by Atlas Shrugged is individualism, and critics believe it ties into Rodgers' opposition to being vaccinated for COVID-19, which garnered him major condemnation. His message: Not being vaccinated is his choice, and he should not be told off for it.

He explained as much on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast:

“As much as I might lean more pro life, I don’t want the government to tell me I can’t smoke a cigar, I can’t have a drink of alcohol, I can’t choose my own medical decisions. And if I’m a woman, don’t tell me what to do. Like whether or not I agree with what you decide to do, who cares? And the government should not have a decision that infringes upon my own personal freedoms.”

Somewhat ironically, though, Rodgers has taken to endorsing (and possibly even fully supporting) Democrat Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He has been drawn in by the Kennedy scion's anti-vaccine stance, like against COVID, which is something the soon-to-be New York Jet can relate to.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes