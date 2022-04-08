"It was a no-brainer" - Aaron Rodgers explains why he decided to take salary in Bitcoin

Aaron Rodgers has had a rather eventful offseason thus far. The four-time NFL MVP decided to return to the team and, upon signing a three-year, $150 million contract (including two voidable years in 2025 and 2026).

Rodgers recently spoke about his decision to take his salary in Bitcoin. Many athletes, including Tom Brady, have become much more interested and engaged with NFTs.

Here's what the Packers quarterback had to say on the decision to receive his salary in Bitcoin:

"Yeah for me, my journey goes back to a guy I saw on the screen. Russell Goon. I had a conversation with him a few years ago. When he mentioned that he'd taken, I think, almost $7 million of his salary in Bitcoin, I said, 'Why in the hell would you do that?' I think a lot of the journeys (he talked to different people in the space) begin with a questioning and a lack of understanding. The more you dive into it, and look into it, the more it makes sense. And so for me, I had a great conversation with Ross and started looking into it. As I try and do with any topic, I like to dive into it, learn more about it, and talk to the experts."

Rodgers continued to speak on the research he did on the topic of cryptocurrency:

"I personally talked to people who've been in the space for a long time, and we think it's going to be 500,000 (the coin). I talked to the crypto analysts at my financial institution who believe it's going to zero. I wanted to hear both sides of tstoryry, and enjoy the conversation. And to me, it was a no-brainer, even though there were people who were bearish against it. And so I looked into the opportunities and obviously been great partnering with you guys. And I'm kind of getting the awareness out there. I don't think people realize how easy it was to buy Bitcoin and to get involved in this space. And like Serena (Williams) said, it's definitely the future of currency. I'm excited to be partnering with you guys."

Rodgers has always been one to walk to the beat of his drum, so it's never surprising to see him do something out of the norm concerning most of his counterparts.

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers win the Super Bowl next season?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: New #Raiders WR Davante Adams turned down more money from the #Packers ... and timing was an issue. From NFL Now: New #Raiders WR Davante Adams turned down more money from the #Packers... and timing was an issue. https://t.co/nZK5RCWtiX

The most glaring issue with the Packers winning next year's Super Bowl is the lack of weapons at the receiver position. Former star receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for multiple draft picks a few weeks ago.

The team will also be without former fellow starting receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The former free agent receiver signed a three-year, $30 million deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs, who are looking to replace All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, who is now with the Miami Dolphins.

To add insult to injury, Green Bay also lost receiver Equinimeous St. Brown to the Chicago Bears, so the roster now has Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard returning at the position.

On defense, the team lost star edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who has joined the rival Minnesota Vikings.

If the Packers are crowned champions next season, it will all come down to how well the 2021 NFL MVP can conduct an offense that is missing several key players.

If they win the Lombardi Trophy, it will be a crowning, as Rodgers may enter another stratosphere in the pantheon of great NFL quarterbacks.

