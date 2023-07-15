A Redditor recently shared a tweet from The Jake Asman Show featuring Aaron Rodgers.

The reporter mentioned to the New York Jets quarterback:

“You see that camera? You’re gonna see a lot of them now. Hard Knocks is coming. Your thoughts?”

The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player answered:

“The only thing I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God who narrates it. Live (Schreiber), I hope I get to meet him.”

“But look, I understand the appeal with us. Obviously, there’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throats, and we have to deal with it.”

His statement led another Redditor to comment:

“Is he really going to act like he's not an attention wh*re now?”

Another one mentioned:

“Why are the Jets so damn salty about Hard Knocks? The Lions had it last year and had fun with it; you’d think the Jets had just been forced to forfeit draft picks or something.”

Here are other comments about Aaron Rodgers' statement while competing in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Aaron Rodgers' job just got tougher with Hard Knocks

Sports media veteran Mike Francesa believes being on Hard Knocks won't benefit the New York Jets. He mentioned in his eponymous podcast on the BetRivers Network that the Jets are "complete fools" for opening their training camp.

Conversely, former NFL wide receiver James Jones thinks Hard Knocks will be good for Aaron Rodgers. Jones added that the reality program will glimpse who Rodgers is beyond his regular Tuesday appearances on The Pat McAfee Show.

Hard Knocks is HBO Sports' reality television series that follows a team throughout training camp or in-season. The documentary series started in 2001 and has featured 17 NFL teams. The New York Jets were the focus of the show's 2010 edition.

The show had its first in-season edition in 2021, featuring the Indianapolis Colts. A year later, it was the Arizona Cardinals' turn.

Rodgers hasn't been in the program because the Green Bay Packers haven't satisfied the qualifications for getting featured throughout his 18 seasons there.

Aside from not being featured over the previous decade, teams shouldn't have a coaching change and haven't made the playoffs in the last two seasons.

The Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders are other teams that cannot refuse the Hard Knocks limelight this offseason. However, the Jets have the most compelling narrative among the four eligible squads because of Aaron Rodgers' arrival.

Rodgers was traded to the Jets on April 26, a day before Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft started. He made his trade request public after undergoing a "darkness retreat."

