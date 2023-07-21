Aaron Rodgers gets labelled a ‘drug addict’ by fans as supremely underwhelming Jets uniform photoshoot goes viral

As Aaron Rodgers participates in his first training camp with the New York Jets, the NFL tweeted photos from his photoshoot while in uniform.

Here’s a closer look at the snapshots.

Aaron Rodgers’ photoshoot while wearing the New York Jets uniform. (Image credit: NFL on Twitter)

These images led one Twitter user to comment:

The Jets finalized the deal for Aaron Rodgers a day before the 2023 NFL Draft started. The Green Bay Packers also gave up their first and fifth-round selections in the 2023 draft as part of the trade.

In return, the Packers received first, second, and sixth-round selections during the recent draft. Green Bay will also get a conditional second-round pick in the 2024 draft.

The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player will join his new squad after 18 seasons with the Packers. He led the team to victory in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers and won the game’s MVP award.

Jets fans hope to have the quarterback who became a four-time First Team All-Pro member and ten-time Pro Bowler. He will bring his passing accuracy to The Big Apple, especially after completing the lowest interception percentage in a season (0.3) last 2018.

Rodgers has also led the league in passer rating, passing touchdowns, and completion percentage. Consistency in those departments will help the Jets end their 12-season playoff drought.

However, he will come off one of his worst seasons as a pro. He finished Green Bay’s 2022 campaign with 3,695 passing yards, his lowest total when he played at least 15 games in a season. He also had 12 interceptions, the second most in his career.

Aaron Rodgers will be in for an uphill battle

While his presence boosts the Jets’ playoff chances, they will have a tough schedule in 2023.

In their division alone, they will compete with the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, two teams that made last year’s playoffs. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots narrowly missed the postseason at 8-9.

Also on their regular season calendar are 2022 NFL playoffs participants Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Giants.

But Aaron Rodgers will have a talented offensive unit around him. Veterans like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are coming in to provide wisdom to their younger but skilled athletes. Rodgers also praised 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, who will be his primary target in the passing game.

Their running game will be bolstered by Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook if the reports about pursuing the former Minnesota Vikings running back are accurate.

