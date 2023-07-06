NFL Rumors: Jets ‘gaining momentum’ to sign Dalvin Cook ahead of training camp

Ever since Dalvin Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings last month, his name has been linked with multiple teams. The Super Bowl contenders are all in on Cook as he is the kind of player who could provide another dimension to their offense.

The New York Jets' name has been constantly brought up in discussions surrounding Cook and as per Mike Florio, the franchise is trending in the right direction to sign the star running back.

Here's what Florio said:

"The Jets have been gaining momentum as we get closer and closer to camp and the Jets are a team that I was aware of as a potential destination for Cook weeks before he was actually cut. The Breece Hall angle is why they'd be interested in Cook.

"We don't know how healthy Breece Hall will be. We don't know if he'll be ready week one… and if you could get Dalvin Cook for a reasonable contract and pair him with Rodgers and that passing game and that defense that is very good, that helps the Jets stand out in the AFC East."

The New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers earlier in the offseason and are already Super Bowl contenders. If they are able to add Cook as well to their offense on a team-friendly deal, they could get over the hump.

The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, and now with Rodgers leading their offense, the sky is the limit for their team. It will be interesting to see if the Jets are able to land Dalvin Cook, as they are facing constant completion from Miami Dolphins as well.

Dalvin Cook's demands could make Jets' task tougher

Dalvin Cook: Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings

Reports earlier revealed that Dalvin Cook is looking at a contract worth around $10 million on his new team. This has been the main obstacle for the teams who want to sign the former Minnesota Vikings running back.

The New York Jets will have to persuade Cook to sign a team-friendly contract because they will give him a great opportunity to win the Super Bowl.

Cook is already 27 years old, which is why he desires a larger contract. However, he could sign a one-year contract to increase his value, which could work both for and against him.

