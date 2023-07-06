NFL Rumors: Dalvin Cook’s agent drops massive hint on star RB’s future destination

Former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is still out in the free-agent wilderness. Much like his fellow backs, Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette, Cook is yet to find a new NFL home.

As teams are on break for the next few weeks before training camp starts, many think that no team will sign any of the above-mentioned running backs due to teams wanting to see what they have at training camp.

But in Cook's case, there is some movement if the tea leaves are right. Dalvin Cook's agency, Loyalty Above All, posted on their Instagram that it was in Miami, Florida, with two eyeball emojis.

Now, of course, this post may not be linked to Cook, but the Dolphins have been one team that reportedly has shown interest in his services, and given that it is Dalvin Cook's hometown as well, many are putting two and two together.

The Dolphins, along with the Buffalo Bills, are the two main franchises that have shown interest in Cook's services, so there may not be long to wait until the first running back domino falls.

Where will Dalvin Cook sign in 2023?

Where Dalvin Cook will sign is the $10 million question. For some reason, this offseason, the market value of running backs has fallen off a cliff. The big paydays that the Elliott and Christian McCaffrey secured are a thing of the past, and even the franchise tag of $10 million APY isn't enough for Saquon Barkley to sign on the dotted line.

Most reports around Cook's situation seem to center around the salary he seeks, which is around the $10 million APY mark. But there doesn't seem to be any team willing to part with that much money even if the player wanting it is one of the NFL's premier backs.

Time will tell where Cook, along with Elliott and Fournette land, but right now there doesn't seem to be a want to sign a veteran running back. Perhaps once training camp begins and injury strikes, then the phone might ring.

But for now, the running back market remains next to nothing, and maybe Dalvin Cook will be the first one to find a new home.

