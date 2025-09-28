Aaron Rodgers hints at extending retirement timeline after Steelers' 24-21 win vs. Vikings in Dublin

Aaron Rodgers delivered an unscripted moment that may cast doubt on his retirement plans after Pittsburgh’s narrow victory over Minnesota in Dublin on Sunday. The quarterback’s postgame remarks about returning next year appear to conflict with his earlier statement that the 2025 season would be his last.He joined the Steelers on a one-year deal after a disappointing 2024 campaign with the Jets, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Four weeks into his Pittsburgh tenure, Rodgers has guided his neaw team to a 3-1 start under Mike Tomlin.Rodgers turned to the camera while celebrating on the field at Croke Park, which hosted the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland before a crowd of 74,512.“Thank you for showing up today. We love you. Wish we could come back. Next year,” he said.That message was in contrast to Aaron Rodgers’ statement on the Pat McAfee Show in June, when he explained why his career was winding down and linked his contract length directly to retirement.Aaron Rodgers' previous comment about his retirementNFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots - Source: ImagnIn June, Aaron Rodgers had said about his retirement:&quot;I'm pretty sure this is my last season, and that's why we did the one year deal. I've played twenty years, and I've enjoyed it. There's no better way to finish it than with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers,&quot; said Rodgers.Through the first month of the season, Rodgers' efficiency suggests otherwise, though. He has completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 785 yards and eight touchdowns, including a sharp performance against Minnesota.He went 18-of-22 for 200 yards and a score without a turnover, highlighted by an 80-yard strike to DK Metcalf.Pittsburgh’s offense provided balance around Rodgers. Kenneth Gainwell powered the ground game with 99 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Metcalf finished with 126 receiving yards on five catches.The defense delivered as well, overwhelming Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz with six sacks and two interceptions. He still threw for 350 yards, but Minnesota’s protection collapsed further after losing right tackle Brian O’Neill to a knee injury and center Ryan Kelly to a concussion.The Steelers nearly let a 24-6 lead slip away in the closing minutes. With just a little more than two minutes left, the Vikings shrank the gap to three, but Wentz’s final effort on fourth down was batted down to seal the win.The performance was indicative of a turnaround for a defense that had given up more than 25 points per game before entering Week 4. The pressure at the front caused much of the action to stall several drives while also setting up scoring opportunities, to which Pittsburgh made the most.The win sends Aaron Rodgers and Co. into their bye week with momentum before they return against Cleveland in Week 6.