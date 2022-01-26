Aaron Rodgers slams media for promoting "fear porn" regarding COVID

Now that Aaron Rodgers is out of the playoffs, the focus around him is whether he’ll be back next year.

Frenzied critics unleashed themselves upon him due to his vaccination status earlier in the season. Despite 17 years in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers had some thoughts on his detractors. Of course, his unfiltered thoughts came during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "There were a ton of people rooting against us because of my vaccination status & them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on.. we knew this was coming down the pipe at some point" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "There were a ton of people rooting against us because of my vaccination status & them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on.. we knew this was coming down the pipe at some point" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/Qgrz2bZYqO

“There were a ton of people tuning in rooting against us for one reason and one reason only," Aaron Rodgers said. "And it’s because of my vaccination status and them wanting us to lose so they could pile on and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven’t had success in the playoffs.”

The regular peanut gallery of NFL fans aren’t exactly known for logical critiques without nuggets of ad hominem attacks. “QAaron” Rodgers, as he’s been called in recent days on social media, thinks the blame lies with the mainstream media because of the “fear porn” that it generates to stir readers and audiences into a frenzy.

Despite the criticism, Aaron Rodgers believes that the hate and insults directed at him come from media-driven fear porn that does not allow any space for opinions on matters regarding COVID and vaccinations.

“There’s so much fear around this (COVID)," Rodgers said. "And the media plays a big role in that. The fear porn that is put day after day causes a lot of strife and stress for people. Because I don’t watch the news or don’t subscribe to the same type of mainstream narrative... there’s anger thrown my way.”

Aaron Rodgers thinks there should be room for debate over COVID-19

Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he took responsibility for his own health by doing his own research. Ultimately, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopes that everyone can move beyond hatred, fear, and name-calling to have real conversations and debates over the issue itself, along with information sharing. Rodgers believes this is the only way to progress out of the pandemic.

"Let's have a debate," Rodgers had said during a previous appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "Let's hear about sides. Wouldn't that be awesome? When did Freedom of Speech — When did we lose the ability to respect somebody's opinion?… My thoughts [on COVID-19] are just my own opinion on this matter."

Also Read Article Continues below

While the offseason has come sooner than expected for Rodgers, expect him to remain in the media spotlight for his status with the Green Bay Packers. As for other COVID-related issues, NFL fans will just have to stay tuned in to The Pat McAfee Show to get the quarterback’s own thoughts on the matter.

Edited by Piyush Bisht