"I have not seen so much fuss to get so much nothing" - NFL analyst urges Packers to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' 10-13 loss to the San Fransisco 49ers Saturday has created a domino effect of retirement rumors. Retirement is just one option for the Packers quarterback, who could request a trade.

While the Packers await Rodgers' decision, some have called for the team to take action on the quarterback's future. ESPN's Marcus Spears spoke on NFL on ESPN Monday and aid that he believes the Packers are better off cutting ties with Rodgers and ushering into a new era.

“Green Bay needs to cut ties," Spears said. "They need to stop being held hostage and start the next measure of their franchise and the direction in which they want to go.

"I have not seen so much fuss, to get so much nothing for a number of years. It's been a lot of fuss and a lot of nothing in Green Bay. What's the difference between Green Bay and the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens win a lot of regular-season games. They go to the playoffs. They’re a team that's constantly fighting to try to get a Super Bowl bid and they don't have the guy that we consider one of the top five to ever play the quarterback position. Cut ties and move on, man, that’s all I’m saying.”

Spears' take has been shared by many analysts. His comparison to the Baltimore Ravens is fair, as both teams have been amongst the NFL's elite teams in the regular season over the past two decades.

Ultimately, Rodgers has failed to deliver in the playoffs for a decade since winning his only Super Bowl in 2011. That could be the deciding factor that causes the organization to move on from the three-time MVP.

Packers future has many unanswered questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers and others

Spears' point likely also stems from the Packers being in salary cap turmoil after this season. Even if Aaron Rodgers decides to return for one final Super Bowl run, it's unknown who his teammates will be.

Among those due for contract extensions are Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, as well as numerous starters on defense.

Rodgers' trade value is currently higher than it'll ever be — especially with teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos, and the Pittsburgh Steelers looking for quarterbacks in the trade market this offseason.

The Packers would receive a hefty return for the 38-year-old. If the Aaron Rodgers era is over, the Packers will have enough draft picks to build their roster around Jordan Love with a trade.

