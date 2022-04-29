“I was still thinking he was going to come back” - Aaron Rodgers left surprised by Davante Adams' decision to leave Packers

Aaron Rodgers' decision to return to the Green Bay Packers was one of the most significant moments of the offseason. The reigning league MVP flirted with retirement or requesting a trade. But the Packers traded Davante Adams, stunning Rodgers, and the league.

Rodgers appeared on the Par McAfee show on Thursday night after the first round of the NFL draft. The Packers legend wished nothing but the best for Adams and admitted he expected his longtime teammate to be part of the Packers upon his return.

We learned from Aaron Rodgers that he was open with Adams about his return beforehand. That makes the fact that the team dealt the most talented wide receiver in the league even more stunning. Rodgers said:

“Obviously, when I made my decision I was still thinking he was going to come back. I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I saw my career going, as far as how many years I want to play. But I felt like he was going to be back. Didn’t obviously turn out that way, but I have so much love for ‘Tae and appreciate the time we spent together and definitely wish him the best in Derek [Carr] in Vegas. But that’s a big hole to fill, for sure.”

Aaron Rodgers was open and honest with McAfee, and his response was telling. It's fair to question what Rodgers' decision would've been had the Packers moved Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders before he announced his decision to return.

The Packers failed to draft a wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers in the first round

Aaron Rodgers was shockingly nonchalant and calm about the Packers' failure to address the wide receiver position in the first round Thursday.

Rather than trading up for a wide receiver, the Packers chose Georgia Bulldogs defenders Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. Rodgers told McAfee, "Defense wins championships," and seemed confident the Packers would address the need in the second or third round.

Luckily for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, this year's draft class is deep at wide receiver. As NFL insider Tony Grossi noted on his YouTube channel, there are a bunch of prospects that can be productive as rookies outside the first round.

The Packers' decision to draft two defensive players was a shock. But it was one fans had come to expect as a possibility. The Packers have chosen to continue their 20-year streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round.

Time will tell if that will be the difference between them making another Super Bowl in the short time they have left with Aaron Rodgers.

