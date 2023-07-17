Aaron Rodgers links up with lookalike Jake Owen days after Stugotz’s viral mistake

Aaron Rodgers has had a couple of doppelgangers show up around the country over the years, but the latest resemblance may have resulted in the biggest mistake made by a media host in Rodgers' career.

According to Yardbarker, Stugotz of the Dan Le Batard Show spoke with Jake Owen for "20 minutes" before he learned he was, in fact, not speaking to the Jets quarterback.

It appears the cat was let out of the bag by Stugotz when he called Owen "his quarterback" while patting him on the stomach, per a conversation had on the Dan Le Batard Show via The Big Lead and Yardbarker.

Fast forward to July 17, and a couple of stories are now available for viewing on Aaron Rodgers' Instagram posing with Owen at the ACC Championship. In the left picture, No. 8 is on the left wearing a blue golfer shirt and navy blue pants with a Taylormade hat. Owen is on the right wearing a red shirt with a black hat and black pants on.

Aaron Rodgers and Jake Owen pose at ACC Tournatment

In the right picture, No. 8 is on the right wearing, once again, a blue golfer shirt, navy blue pants, and the same Taylormade hat. On the left, Jake Owen is wearing a red shirt with black pants and a black hat.

The resemblance between the two is a bit uncanny, especially with Owen wearing sunglasses. No. 8's hair is a bit shorter and Owen has a tattoo on his right arm. However, considering how much time has passed since the Jets' quarterback's last big haircut and with a history of growing out his hair and shaping it differently on a perennial basis as of late, one can't be too harsh on the error.

That is, especially considering it has been months since the quarterback's last football television appearance and just a few weeks before his next one.

Is Aaron Rodgers good at golf?

No. 8 at 2023 American Century Championship - Day Three

In the above pictures, the quarterback is seen with a golfing glove on, which means that unless he was a hardcore fan of the event, he was taking part in it. Not only was he playing, but he was one of the better NFL players in the celebrity tournament.

Rodgers also played in a 2022 edition of The Match, a pay-per-view golfing event that saw him square off with Tom Brady on his team, beating Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

