Aaron Rodgers makes feelings known on playing for Steelers ahead Week 4 game vs. Vikings in Ireland

Aaron Rodgers’ excitement about his Pittsburgh experience is evident as he prepares for Sunday’s matchup against Minnesota at Dublin’s Croke Park.The quarterback spoke to Sky Sports about the feeling of joining a cornerstone franchise and the chance to work with its longest-tenured coach, Mike Tomlin.&quot;It's been great,&quot; Rodgers said on Friday. &quot;I mean, it's a great organization has a history of excellence, going back to the history of league. I mean, I played for the team that's part of the 60s. You know that we're in the 60s at the legacy. ... So it's pretty special to be part of the organization like this.&quot;And then, you know, be with Mike T who is the longest tenured coach in the league, which is so rare now in the NFL. And, you know, great ownership, incredible fan base that travels well. I mean, the first week being in New York and just seeing the terrible towels behind the game was pretty special.&quot;The four-time NFL MVP signed with Pittsburgh in the offseason after weeks of speculation that Minnesota might be his landing spot.Pittsburgh enters the international game 2-1 following a win over Aaron Rodgers’ former team, the New York Jets. The veteran threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns in that game. He completed more than 70 percent of his passes.Aaron Rodgers weighs in on Ireland travel plansNFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots - Source: ImagnWhile praising the chance to play in Ireland, Aaron Rodgers expressed a preference for more lead time abroad. He told reporters on Friday that he would have preferred arriving earlier in the week to adjust and explore.&quot;It is what it is, but if the schedule had been a little different, if I could have chosen it, maybe we get over on Monday, Tuesday is the day off,&quot; Rodgers told ESPN. &quot;Good to get out, see some things. It's a beautiful country, it seems like from pictures.&quot;Steelers owner Art Rooney II said the schedule reflected football considerations rather than sightseeing. Pittsburgh is staying at a training-friendly facility outside the city and will have limited time for players to visit Dublin on Saturday.Former Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger weighed in on the matchup. He said on his podcast that the Steelers could spark their passing attack by targeting tight ends more frequently. Through three games, Pittsburgh ranks 24th in passing yardage despite its high-profile additions.Minnesota will counter with quarterback Carson Wentz, who last week completed 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in his first win with the Vikings. He faces a Pittsburgh defense allowing 25.7 points per game but ranked among the league’s leaders in sacks with eight.