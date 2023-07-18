The Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets a day before the 2023 NFL Draft started. That transaction made an NFC North executive take a sigh of relief.

ESPN senior NFL national reporter Jeremy Fowler ranked the top ten quarterbacks in 2023 based on the commendations from executives, coaches, and scouts. Rodgers came in fourth behind Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen.

But what’s fascinating is this quote from an NFC North coach:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm so glad to have him out of the division. He's still one of the quarterbacks that you hate to face."

Fowler maintained the coach’s anonymity. If a head coach said it, the choices are Minnesota Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell, Chicago Bears’ Matt Eberflus, and Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell.

That’s the fear Aaron Rodgers struck within the division he competed against since he joined the league in 2005. The Packers have been the kings of the NFC North for most of his tenure in Green Bay, with nine division crowns.

However, the Vikings won the division last season with a 13-4 record. The Packers finished 8-9, only their third losing record when Rodgers played most regular season games.

Consequently, his numbers were down compared to previous seasons. He only had 3,695 passing yards, breaking his streak of four consecutive seasons with at least 4,000 yards. Rodgers also had double-digit interceptions (12) for the first time since 2010.

His 91.1 passer rating is the lowest since he became the Packers’ starter in 2008. Meanwhile, his completion percentage dropped from 68.9 in 2021 to 64.6 in 2022.

An argument can be made that he struggled after the Packers dealt Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. That transaction left him with a wide receiver room featuring Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Bo Melton, and Samari Toure.

Despite the downward trend, an AFC scout shared with Fowler:

"I think everyone is afraid to say he's declined a little. He's still a great thrower and sees it really well, but he's more like [ranked] eight to 12 for me."

Can Aaron Rodgers strike fear in the AFC East?

While his presence boosts the Jets’ playoff chances, Aaron Rodgers will play in one of the toughest NFL divisions.

Last year, the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins made the playoffs. The New England Patriots missed out on the postseason at 8-9.

The Bills and the Dolphins have comparable traits: an explosive offense and a stellar defense. If the Bills have Allen and Stefon Diggs, the Dolphins have the exciting wideout tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Therefore, Aaron Rodgers will be in a dogfight for every matchup within the division. But he has much help around the roster, starting with Cobb and Lazard, who joined him in New York this offseason.

The Jets can break their 12-year playoff drought behind the talents of Mecole Hardman, Breece Hall, and 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Garrett Wilson.

Conversely, their defense, led by Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, Carl Lawson, and Quinnen Williams, is shaping into a young but elite unit.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault