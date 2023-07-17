IN PHOTOS: Aaron Rodgers bids adieu to ACC golf tournament as Jets QB finishes fifth overall

Aaron Rodgers had an eventful stint at the 2023 American Century Championship golf tournament at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nevada.

Aside from finishing fifth, he also shared some memorable moments throughout the competition on his Instagram account.

(Image credit: Aaron Rodgers on Instagram)

(Image credit: Aaron Rodgers on Instagram)

Rodgers' Instagram caption reads:

“The sun sets on another incredible year @acchampionship in beautiful Lake Tahoe. Huge thanks to @taylormadegolf for coming through with the best equipment in the business and a last-minute driver, and to @greysonclothiers for the daily fit!

“So thankful for Jon Miller, Gary Quinn, Mike Milthorpe, David Mueller, the volunteers, Edgewood staff, the fans that came out and supported, and everyone that makes this tourney so special!”

Rodgers mentioned some of the athletes and celebrities he played with. Aside from musician Jake Owen, he shared the course with golf legend Annika Sorenstam. The New York Jets quarterback navigated the greens and fairways with Alex Smith and Adam Thielen.

Of course, Aaron Rodgers wouldn't miss his moment with Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk. Rodgers and Hawk were teammates for the Green Bay Packers, winning Super Bowl XLV together.

Meanwhile, McAfee, Hawk, and their entire crew will join ESPN this fall. They have regularly featured the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player throughout an NFL season in what has been regarded as "Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays."

Fans who witnessed the tournament flocked to Rodgers as he teed off with his friend, actor Miles Teller. When it's all said and done, he finished fifth with a score of 56, one point better than sixth place Sorenstam.

Stephen Curry won the 2023 American Century Championship with a score of 75. Former professional tennis player Mardy Fish came in second (73), while Dallas Stars center/right winger Joe Pavelski finished third (66).

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Mark Mulder had three points more than Rodgers, finishing fourth. Derek Lowe, Tony Romo, John Elway, Michael Peña, and Dell Curry completed the top 11.

Aaron Rodgers must deal with Hard Knocks this training camp

The New York Jets are the perfect subject for this offseason's "Hard Knocks" after trading for Rodgers. Based on the show's criteria, they were only one of four NFL teams that could not refuse to be featured in HBO's sports documentary program.

As posted by The Jake Asman Show on Twitter, Rodgers said about Hard Knocks:

“The only thing I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God who narrates it. Live (Schreiber), I hope I get to meet him. But look, I understand the appeal with us. Obviously, there’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throats, and we have to deal with it.”

The Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the Jets one day before the 2023 NFL Draft started. He will compete in a tough AFC East division with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots.

