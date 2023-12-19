Aaron Rodgers pitches NFL Draft in 'All-White vs All-Black' discourse with Dave Chappelle as his trump card

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show today during his Tuesday daily appearance. Rodgers gave an update about his Achilles injury process and alluded to not playing this season.

Earlier this week, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall came up with an eye-popping proposal for the Pro Bowl. He tweeted on "X" that the Pro Bowl should be played with an all-white team rather than an all-black team.

Before today's episode ended on the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee asked Rodgers if he saw Mendenhall's tweet and proposal of an all-white verse and all-black game. That's when Rodgers gave a hilarious response with a Dave Chapelle reference from one of his episodes on his TV show.

"I think just off the top of my head spitballing. We need to have a draft and it's got to involve Dave Chappelle. Because there's a couple people that we're not sure which team they'd be on. I mean, as we saw in the racial draft with Chappelle, like, it just matters where you're picking, not who you pick."

"But he's really talking about, who is allowed to speak and not speak. And I think a lot of current players who are getting criticized, hold on to that, that person never played so I don't really give a shit about what they say."

JJ Watt responded to Rashard Mendenhall's All-Black vs All-White NFL Pro Bowl proposal

JJ Watt during Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans

Following Rashard Mendenall's proposal of an all-white, all-black Pro Bowl game, former NFL defensive end JJ Watt gave a hilarious reaction to the hypothetical teams.

He tweeted that nobody would be able to cover wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the All-White team.

"We’d get cooked at corner, not gonna lie. Nobody on our squad is covering Tyreek."

Even former NFL linebacker Will Compton chimed in on the debate and came up with an all-white team with elite talent on the roster.

Although this game would likely never happen, it's a fun theoretical matchup that is very intriguing. This would be an intriguing way of shaking things up for the Pro Bowl, but the league would never do such a thing.

There are many great players from all different types of backgrounds in the NFL, like there are in other sports.

